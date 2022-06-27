Baseball history unpacked, June 27

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1910 - The White Sox play their last game at the 39th Street Grounds, losing to Cleveland, 7-2. (2)
- 1930 - A Ladies Day crowd swells the Wrigley Field attendance to a park record 51,556 to watch the Cubs’ 7-5 win over Brooklyn. Kiki Cuyler’s 10th-inning home run is the clincher. (2)
- 1940 - To honor the lyricist of Take Me Out to the Ballgame, Jack Norworth Day is celebrated at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn. Neither Norworth nor his partner Albert Von Tilzer, who wrote the music, had ever seen a game when they created the song in 1908. (2)
- 1951 - Former Cubs farmhand Boyd Tepler brings a $450,000 suit against baseball, the Chicago Cubs, and William Wrigley, citing an arm injury he suffered in 1944. His suit contends that “negligent” coaching allowed him to continue with flaws in his pitching motion that resulted in damage to his arm and the end of his promising career. (2)
- 1959 - With the players voting, Hank Aaron gets a unanimous vote for the All-Star Game, making him the first player so selected. (1,2)
- 1969 - Cubs southpaw Ken Holtzman retires the first 20 batters, before the Cards erupt for two runs in the 7th and one in the 8th to win, 3-1. Steve Carlton (8-5) strikes out 12. (2)
- 1977 - The Cubs edge the Expos, 4-3 as Bruce Sutter shuts down Montreal for two innings to earn his 20th save. Sutter’s ERA is now a minuscule 0.69. (2)
- 1980 - The Dodgers’ Jerry Reuss pitches a 8-0 no-hitter against the Giants at Candlestick Park. Reuss, who strikes out only two but doesn’t walk a batter, is deprived of a perfect game when SS Bill Russell throws wildly to first base on Jack Clark’s easy grounder in the first inning. (1,2)
- 1992 - The Dodgers trade OF Kal Daniels to the Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later. (2)
- 1994 - The Cubs defeat the Pirates, 2-1, as P Randy Myers records his 200th career save. He is only the third lefthander to reach the mark. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Wayne Terwilliger, Danny Breeden, Jim Edmonds, Nick Martini*.
Today in world history:
- 1652 - New Amsterdam (now New York City) enacts first speed limit law in North America (the first state law was enacted by Connecticut in 1901).
- 1778 - Liberty Bell returns home to Philadelphia after the British departure.
- 1893 - Great stock crash on NY stock exchange.
- 1905 - Russian sailors mutiny aboard battleship “Potemkin” and sail for Odessa.
- 1929 - 1st color TV demo, performed by Bell Laboratories in NYC.
- 1973 - John Dean tells Watergate Committee about Nixon’s “enemies list”.
- 1985 - Route 66 (Chicago to Santa Monica), is decertified.
