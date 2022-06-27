Baseball history unpacked, June 27

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Wayne Terwilliger, Danny Breeden, Jim Edmonds, Nick Martini*.

Today in world history:

1652 - New Amsterdam (now New York City) enacts first speed limit law in North America (the first state law was enacted by Connecticut in 1901).

1778 - Liberty Bell returns home to Philadelphia after the British departure.

1893 - Great stock crash on NY stock exchange.

1905 - Russian sailors mutiny aboard battleship "Potemkin" and sail for Odessa.

1929 - 1st color TV demo, performed by Bell Laboratories in NYC.

1973 - John Dean tells Watergate Committee about Nixon's "enemies list".

1985 - Route 66 (Chicago to Santa Monica), is decertified.

*pictured.

