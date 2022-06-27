 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Can’t beat fun at the ol’ ballpark

The Mariners and Angels went at it. The Yankees got no-hit for quite a while but came back to win one in the end. The Twins pitching coach quits for a college job. And phun with Phillies relievers.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If anyone wants to send me a pizza, let me know. We have Mountain Mike’s around here, but there isn’t one in my near vicinity and I’ve never tried their pizza. But I’m willing to give it a shot. The closest one is about 15 miles away.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...