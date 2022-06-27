Outside The Confines: Can’t beat fun at the ol’ ballpark

If anyone wants to send me a pizza, let me know. We have Mountain Mike’s around here, but there isn’t one in my near vicinity and I’ve never tried their pizza. But I’m willing to give it a shot. The closest one is about 15 miles away.

I have confirmed that not only did Jesse Winker get the pizza, he said it was really good. So, there you go, @MountainMikes is on my list next time I'm in Anaheim. Thanks for the tip @sofieballgame https://t.co/Ek7Kc820Cr — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) June 27, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.