Willson Contreras still leads all NL catchers in All-Star balloting

Last week I reported to you that Willson Contreras was leading all National League catchers in All-Star voting.

He’s still on top as of voting released by Major League Baseball Monday afternoon:

That’s a pretty substantial lead. However, there is more voting to come. Phase 1 voting ends at 1 p.m. CT this Thursday, June 30. On Thursday, the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each league will be revealed on MLB Network at 4 p.m. CT, and they will advance to the second phase of voting to determine who makes the All-Star teams and starts for each league.

During the initial voting period, you can submit up to five ballots per 24-hour period on MLB platforms.

Phase 2 voting will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 5 and continue through a four-day window that concludes at 1 p.m. CT on Friday, July 8. Later that day, the winners will be announced at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

During this second phase of voting, in which you can vote once on MLB platforms, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) will be named a starting position player for the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The rest of the All-Star rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 10 at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

All voting is online again this year, exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 team websites – either on your computer or via mobile devices.

The only other Cubs players receiving enough votes to appear in MLB’s vote update released today are Patrick Wisdom (eighth at third base), Nico Hoerner (10th at shortstop) and Ian Happ (15th among outfielders).

Here are the vote leaders at each position for both leagues: