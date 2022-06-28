Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Tuesday 6/28, 7:05 CT

Tuesday notes...

HE’S HOT: Nico Hoerner registered his fourth straight multi-hit game Sunday, the longest streak of his career and longest by a Cubs player this season.

Nico Hoerner registered his fourth straight multi-hit game Sunday, the longest streak of his career and longest by a Cubs player this season. HE’S NOT: Rowan Wick, last 13 appearances since May 26: 7.90 ERA, 1.829 WHIP, .930 opponents OPS allowed.

Rowan Wick, last 13 appearances since May 26: 7.90 ERA, 1.829 WHIP, .930 opponents OPS allowed. HE’S HOT: Rafael Ortega, last 21 games since May 30: 350/.409/.567 (21-for-60) with four doubles, three home runs and nine runs scored.

Rafael Ortega, last 21 games since May 30: 350/.409/.567 (21-for-60) with four doubles, three home runs and nine runs scored. HE’S NOT: Mychal Givens, month of June: eight appearances, 6.23 ERA, 1.962 WHIP, eight walks, .830 opponents OPS allowed.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/gdnbbYnhpR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 28, 2022

Reds lineup:

First time at Wrigley Field this season.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/XkK82hIOeg — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 28, 2022

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Luis Castillo, RHP

u

Keegan Thompson’s last two starts have been outstanding: 12 innings, one run, 16 strikeouts.

He has not faced the Reds this year, and last year he made four relief appearances against them covering three innings, so that’s not much to go on.

FWIW, Thompson has been better at Wrigley (2.43 ERA in 29⅔ innings) than on the road (4.56 ERA in 23⅔ innings). Small samples, of course, just thought I’d mention it.

Luis Castillo is having a good, Luis Castillo-style year, which makes it very likely he’ll be on a different team in August.

The Cubs scored two runs in five innings off him May 25 in Cincinnati, both in the first inning, then he pretty much shut them down.

Here’s hoping tonight is better for the Cubs offense.

