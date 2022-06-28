June 28 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber

You guys keep reading these, so I’m going to keep writing them. While we wait for the current Cubs to open their series against the Reds, here’s what some of your World Series favorites have been up to.

Javier Báez

Javy started to come out of a season-long slump over a week ago, as noted in the last update. He continued that in the four games he’s played since then, going 5-for-15 with two home runs.

One of the homers was this monster grand slam against the Diamondbacks [VIDEO].

That one went a long way:

#Tigers 4 @ #Dbacks 0 [T3-0o]:



Javier Báez hits a grand slam (7) to LCF



Hit: 459ft , 111mph , 24°



Pitch: 83.6mph Curveball (RHP Merrill Kelly, 5) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 25, 2022

Kris Bryant

#Rockies Kris Bryant will rejoin club tomorrow in Denver. Will likely play vs #Dodgers. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) June 26, 2022

“Tomorrow” as noted in that tweet refers to Monday, and Bryant was in fact activated and played in Monday’s game against the Dodgers. He went 1-for-4 (a single) Monday after going 3-for-20 with eight strikeouts in his rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque, but in general rehab assignments are about the process, not results.

He’s missed 46 of the Rockies’ 64 games played thus far.

Anthony Rizzo

Remember when I wrote that Rizzo was a streak hitter? You surely remember that from his days with the Cubs.

Rizzo was on an 0-for-18 streak (including a game that was noted in the last update) when he homered in the first inning Monday at Yankee Stadium. As has been the case with many of his home runs this year in New York, that one wouldn’t have left Wrigley Field:

#Athletics 0 @ #Yankees 1 [B1-2o]:



Anthony Rizzo homers (20): fly ball to RCF (solo)



Hit: 366ft, 94.8mph, 30°



Pitch: 91.7mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Paul Blackburn, 6) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 27, 2022

Rizzo at home: .236/.358/.549, 13 HR in 144 AB, 41 games

Rizzo on road: .205/.309/.436, 7 HR in 117 AB, 32 games

On Sunday, he flashed some glove — you remember plays like this, right? [VIDEO].

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber had another big week for the Phillies, batting .286/.318/.762 (6-for-21) with a double and three home runs. One of those homers went a really long way [VIDEO].

#Phillies 2 @ #Rangers 2 [T3-1o]:



Kyle Schwarber homers (19): fly ball to CF (2-run)



Hit: 427ft, 103.8mph, 30°



Pitch: 88.6mph Changeup (RHP Jon Gray, 6) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 22, 2022

Schwarber’s 21 home runs are second in the National League to Pete Alonso (22).

Takeaways

No doubt, the Cubs could use some of the hitting Schwarber has given the Phillies. I still wouldn’t have paid him that much (four years, $80 million). It’ll be interesting to see how Bryant performs now that he’s back. He’s played in just 18 games this year and has yet to hit a home run.