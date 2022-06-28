Cub Tracks takes the long view

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. We try to distill the zeitgeist into easily digestible chunks, which we then marinate in Jeppson’s Malört and Old Style beer for that true Chicago flavor and allow to ferment overnight for that extra little bit of piquance. Once we’ve added a liberal sprinkling of the muck we rake, the product is ready for consumption.
The trade deadline is right around the corner. I’m going to make the bold prediction that the Cubs will have a better record after the deadline passes, based on the premise that the current state of unrest and discomfort in the organization is bad for both the individuals and the collective.
Also possibly harmful is a steady diet of word salad, a light sort of lunch and not an especially nutritious one. I find it indigestible, especially on top of those Wrigleyville boilermakers, and my feelings run the full range from bemused to incredulous. More meatloaf would help.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Jed Hoyer lays out his vision for the future of the Cubs. “On Monday afternoon, Jed Hoyer held a Q&A session with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and season ticket holders at the Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern in Gallagher Way.”
- Richard Johnson (Cubies Crib*): Attendance is falling and the Cubs are betting it won’t matter. “... that desire to avoid alienating the customer base has backfired badly.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How Tony La Russa and David Ross are trying to change the script during Chicago’s summer of baseball discontent. “The two embattled managers are trying to keep their heads, while all around them, everyone is losing theirs.” Patrick Mooney explains {$}. Jake Misener adds on.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs say there’s a vision, and money, but past year has put organization on defensive. “Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney called the organization’s cost-cutting moves “a talking point” and “a false narrative”...
- Cary Heinz (Cubbies Crib*): As much as I loathe the ghost runner, at least it helped the Cubs Sunday. “I hate the ghost runner rule in the major leagues. This isn’t t-ball.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs rally to win the series against the St. Louis Cardinals — then the subject turns to trade speculation. “... the Cubs have been in a free fall for weeks, making another sell-off inevitable.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs’ potential trade candidates focus on game, win. “Ross is stressing the importance of focusing on the day at hand, not the one more than a month away.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): How trade deadline could change Cubs’ offensive makeup. “Cubs hitters Contreras, Rafael Ortega, and Hoerner weighed in on the upcoming trade deadline.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Jon Heyman believes Kyle Hendricks will have strong market, Marcus Stroman will draw no interest. “... Stroman has made only nine starts and is still on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs hoping a healthy Marcus Stroman can be a factor this summer. “... his rehab is progressing nicely, putting him on track for a July return to the team.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs’ Willson Contreras clutch in victory vs. Cardinals, ‘relaxed’ as trade deadline looms. “Contreras had three RBI and drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning Sunday.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Hoerner proving he has what it takes at the plate and at SS. “It’s just Nico continuing to mature into the Major Leaguer we all thought he was and is,” Chicago manager Ross said. Maddie Lee has more.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs have a big decision coming on Ian Happ, who’s starting to pop up in trade rumors. “... Happ is playing at an All-Star caliber level this season.” Evan Altman has more.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Among David Ross’s comments on the value Jason Heyward brings: “There’s a loyalty factor from my standpoint.” “Heyward’s role already has changed some, and that’s going to be a process.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Jason Heyward out of lineup with ‘knee issue’. “Just trying to give him a day or two,” Ross said. Wittenmyer has more JHey.
