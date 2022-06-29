Cubs Reacts survey: How is David Ross doing as manager?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across baseball. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Cubs fans and fans across the country.

David Ross is in his third season as Cubs manager. The first, the abbreviated 2020 season, ended in a NL Central title. On that, I don’t think anyone can fairly grade Ross, because of the odd situation everyone in baseball found themselves in. On the other hand, the Cubs were the only team that did not have a single COVID case in 2020 (they have had positive tests since then), and Ross has to be given some credit for that.

With a 34-26 record that year, and the Cubs starting out 42-33 in 2021, that gave Ross a 76-59 record for his first 135 games as Cubs manager.

Since then? Uh... well, not so much. The Cubs are 57-104 since June 24, 2021, the day four Cubs combined on a no-hitter against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. That’s... really bad. Even if they win Wednesday, that would be a franchise record for losses over a 162-game span. Overall, entering Wednesday’s game, Ross has a 133-163 record as a manager.

However, I don’t think you can blame Ross for that. The team selloff and the players he’s had to play since then are the work of the front office, not Ross, and the lockout and shortened Spring Training didn’t help matters.

Personally, I think Ross has done about as well as he possibly could under the weird circumstances of the last couple of years. He was given a two-year contract extension just around the time spring camp opened, so he’ll be around through at least 2024.

He deserves a chance to manage that “Next Great Cubs Team,” whenever it happens. (But please, David, give your guys the night off from batting practice when it’s nearly 100 degrees outside.)

Give Rossy a grade for his work this year.

