Baseball history unpacked, June 29

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball's colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time.
Today in baseball history:
- 1897 - The Chicago Colts of the National League establish the record for most runs scored in a game by one team as they maul Louisville, 36-7. (2)
- 1909 - Playing their last game in Exposition Park, the Pirates score four runs in the first inning off Mordecai Brown and sail to an 8-1 win over Chicago. Lefty Leifield is the winner. Tomorrow, the Pirates will move to Forbes Field, named after British General John Forbes, who captured Fort Duquesne during the French and Indian War. (2)
- 1935 - Gabby Hartnett goes 4 for 4 and drives home the game winner in the Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the Pirates. Chuck Klein’s homer accounts for the other score to back Lon Warneke’s win over Red Lucas. Chicago moves into 2nd place with the victory. (2)
- 1969 - On Billy Williams Day in Chicago, the Cubs outfielder passes Stan Musial’s National League record for consecutive games played (896). The Cubs sweep the Cardinals, 3-1 and 12-1, before 41,060. (2)
- 1984 - In Los Angeles, Steve Sax hits a first-inning triple, then swipes home, and Orel Hershiser scatters nine hits to lead the Dodgers past the Cubs and Rick Sutcliffe, 7-1. Hershiser will not miss another start until he injures his shoulder in 1990, and Sutcliffe will not lose again in the regular season. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Bobby Morgan, Bob Shaw, John Boccabella, Bruce Kimm, Pedro Valdes, Brooks Raley, Frank Schwindel*. Also notable: Wilbert Robinson HOF, Harmon Killebrew HOF.
Today in world history:
- 512 - A solar eclipse is recorded by a monastic chronicler in Ireland.
- 1682 - Sofia Alekseyevna names herself regent of Russia for her brothers Ivan V and half-brother Peter I.
- 1964 - Civil Rights Act of 1964 passes after an 83-day filibuster in the US Senate.
- 2008 - Thomas Beatie, the world’s first pregnant man, gives birth to a daughter.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!
