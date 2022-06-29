Outside The Confines: Brawlout fallout

Sunday’s big blowout between the Mariners and Angels was a big part of Josh’s Monday Links post, but in the days since we’ve seen the fallout from the big fracas, so here are some key updates.
It looks like Archie Bradley broke his elbow in the fight (SI) and a veritable laundry list of suspensions have been announced (ESPN) including a 10-game suspension for Angels’ manager Phil Nevin.
It goes to show that MLB won’t treat these brawls lightly, though that’s unlikely to stop them from occurring.
Now on to the rest of the links, including some more about the brawl (and the happier side notes surrounding it).
- Do you have 43 seconds? Maybe you can become a two-way superstar.
Learn how to pitch like Shohei Ohtani in 43 seconds https://t.co/jTv1Yt5gNy pic.twitter.com/oxgZSaPNVF— TIME (@TIME) June 27, 2022
- After facing each other in the 2012 World Series, the Tigers and Giants had similar declines, and seemed similarly poised to rebuild at the same time. So how have the Giants become competitive again while the Tigers are still scraping the bottom of the barrel? Grant Brisbee looks at the two different paths the teams took. (The Athletic subscription required)
- Joon Lee has decided to make us all feel a million years old by spotlighting the superstar sons who make up the Brockton Rox.
- MLB’s antitrust exemption might be about to come under serious scrutiny, shares Evan Drellich. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Ben Clemens looks at how Logan Webb is meeting and exceeding expectation.
- Nick Selbe has some news reports over at SI, with Freddie Freeman firing his agent.
- Will Leitch finds one underdog All-Star candidate for each team.
- Stephen J. Nesbitt has my favorite story of the week, as a Jesse Winker ejection leads to a familiar child having a bad game, and a Doordash driver getting the best tip of his life. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jay Jaffe has a little headling fun on the heels of the Winker ejection but suggesting that Winker is “showing more punch.”
- These are... not great.
Is it me, or do this year’s All-Star hats (worst ever btw) look like a lot more like they added an asterisk to them than a star?@UniWatch pic.twitter.com/Yvr7R16bYT— Mark Doescher (@ouphotoguy) June 27, 2022
- If you want more details on those ASG caps, Chris Creamer over at SportsLogos has full coverage.
- Nick Selbe tries to determine how the trade of Carlos Santana is going to set the tone for the trade season.
- Jeff Passan really wants to make me believe that Luis Arraez can make batting average cool again.
- Ernie Clement became the true definition of a “utility” player in Monday’s Guardians/Twins game as he took on not one but three roles. Story by Mandy Bell.
- Ben Clemens suspects returning pitchers are throwing harder, and since it’s Ben, he’s got some numbers to back that up.
- Max Scherzer’s former catchers offer some insight into the man, the myth, and the legend. Story by Rustin Dodd and Jayson Jenks, (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Wowwwwwww.
We were fortunate to have some amazing baseball sky during the @Royals game this evening at the K. pic.twitter.com/SHul0Mo6bB— Jason Hanna (@JasonHannaphoto) June 28, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
