Outside The Confines: Brawlout fallout

Sunday’s big blowout between the Mariners and Angels was a big part of Josh’s Monday Links post, but in the days since we’ve seen the fallout from the big fracas, so here are some key updates.

It looks like Archie Bradley broke his elbow in the fight (SI) and a veritable laundry list of suspensions have been announced (ESPN) including a 10-game suspension for Angels’ manager Phil Nevin.

It goes to show that MLB won’t treat these brawls lightly, though that’s unlikely to stop them from occurring.

Now on to the rest of the links, including some more about the brawl (and the happier side notes surrounding it).

Do you have 43 seconds? Maybe you can become a two-way superstar.

Learn how to pitch like Shohei Ohtani in 43 seconds https://t.co/jTv1Yt5gNy pic.twitter.com/oxgZSaPNVF — TIME (@TIME) June 27, 2022

Is it me, or do this year’s All-Star hats (worst ever btw) look like a lot more like they added an asterisk to them than a star?@UniWatch pic.twitter.com/Yvr7R16bYT — Mark Doescher (@ouphotoguy) June 27, 2022

We were fortunate to have some amazing baseball sky during the @Royals game this evening at the K. pic.twitter.com/SHul0Mo6bB — Jason Hanna (@JasonHannaphoto) June 28, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.