Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 29

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were keelhauled by the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 16-3.

Starter Robert Gsellman did not make it out of the second inning. Gsellman got knocked around for six runs on eight hits over 1.2 innings. He walked two and did not strike out anyone.

The 16 runs allowed by Iowa tied a season-high. The 19 hits the pitching staff allowed was a season-high.

DH Nelson Maldonado was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Second baseman Trent Giambrone went 2 for 4.

Right fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 5.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies got taken out by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 2-1.

Javier Assad threw the first five innings and allowed one run on four hits. Assad struck out six and walked one. He also hit one batter.

Bailey Horn relieved Assad and got the loss. Horn gave up one run on two hits over 1.1 innings. He struck out two and walked no one.

First baseman Matt Mervis doubled with two out in the first inning and second baseman Chase Strumpf singled him home for the Smokies only run of the game. Mervis went 2 for 5 and Strumpf was 1 for 4 with a walk.

Left fielder Cole Roederer was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs stuffed the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 5-1.

Jordan Wicks turned in a very good start, going five innings and allowing one run on three hits. He struck out five and walked no one on his way to his second win of the season.

DH Jake Washer was 2 for 4 with a double. He scored twice.

First baseman B.J. Murray Jr. went 2 for 3 with a walk. He had two runs batted in, one on each single.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo was 3 for 4 and scored one run.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo hit a pair of doubles in a 2 for 4 evening.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans rubbed the Charleston RiverDogs’ (Rays) noses in it, 3-1.

Other than a solo home run by Nathan Perry to lead off the third inning, Pelicans starter Luis Devers was nearly perfect. Devers improved his record to 9-3 by going five innings and allowing just one run on two hits. He struck out nine and walked no one. The nine strikeouts for Devers tied a career-high.

Chase Watkins was perfect over the next two innings, retiring all six batters he faced. Four of those batters struck out.

Johzan Oquendo pitched the final two innings and collected the save. Oquendo surrendered two hits. He struck out three and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

Yes, the three Pelicans pitchers struck out 16 batters tonight and walked no one.

Shortstop Kevin Made got the Pelicans on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was Made’s sixth homer this season. He was 2 for 4.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan had an RBI double in the third inning. Pagan went 1 for 3 and was hit by a pitch. He scored one run.

First baseman Matt Warkentin went 2 for 4 with a double.