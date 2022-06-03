Filed under: Chicago Cubs game threads First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Cardinals, Friday 6/3, 1:20 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Jun 3, 2022, 1:15pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Cardinals, Friday 6/3, 1:20 CT Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images Go get ‘em, Marcus. In This Stream Cubs vs. Cardinals Friday 6/3 game threads First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Cardinals, Friday 6/3, 1:20 CT Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Friday 6/3, 1:20 CT View all 2 stories More From Bleed Cubbie Blue Cubs 4, Brewers 3: Christopher Morel’s sac fly walks it off Minor League Wrap: Terrific pitching for South Bend, Myrtle Beach Cub Tracks’ odd is even BCB After Dark: More Morel? What should the Cubs do with Jason Heyward? 2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 50 Loading comments...
Loading comments...