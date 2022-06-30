Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Thursday 6/30, 7:05 CT

Today's roster move:

#Cubs place Jason Heyward on 10-day day IL, add Narciso Crook from Iowa. To make room on the 40-man roster for Crook, Michael Hermosillo was moved to the 60-day IL. Full article coming soon — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) June 30, 2022

Thursday notes...

HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ, last 27 games since May 31: .316/.409/.541 (31-for-98) with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

Tonight's lineup for the series finale in Chicago.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/MjPQ6lgtjl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 30, 2022

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Kyle Hendricks had one of his best starts of the year last Friday in St. Louis. He’d like to build on that, but...

... he downplayed the idea of feeling like the old Hendricks again: “Somewhat, but it feels so long ago. I’m really trying to focus on where I’m at right now.”

He allowed the Reds four runs in four innings May 25 in Cincinnati. Fortunately, this game is in Chicago, because Kyle has a lifetime 5.93 ERA in 13 starts at GABP. Against the Reds at Wrigley: 10 starts, 2.65 ERA.

So, hopefully this one’s better.

Graham Ashcraft sounds like a guy who should be in Monty Python, right?

But no, he’s your average sixth-round pick out of Alabama-Birmingham. He has made seven starts for the Reds with a 3.27 ERA and 1.089 WHIP. Of the seven outings, four were good-to-excellent, the other three not so much.

He has never faced the Cubs, though it should be noted both Alfonso Rivas and P.J. Higgins got hits off him April 20 for Iowa vs. Louisville, for whatever that’s worth.

The guy throws hard, though. A cutter at 97? Yikes.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

