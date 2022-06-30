 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks’ the Morel of the story

The latest episode of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news. This one celebrates a laugher.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. We try to distill the zeitgeist into easily digestible chunks, which we then marinate in Jeppson’s Malört and Old Style beer for that true Chicago flavor and allow to ferment overnight for that extra little bit of piquance. Once we’ve added a liberal sprinkling of the muck we rake, the product is ready for consumption.

Yeah, Rob hates baseball. What he likes is money. ESPN’s whitewash job is entirely unconvincing, to me. But then, I don’t think there is anything wrong with the game of baseball. The problem is with baseball’s handlers. They don’t take input from players or fans. They are responsive to investors. They are wed to the profit margin.

That’s the price of business, you say. But then they are not entertainment, they are a business, like the other three major sports. Bye-bye antitrust exemption. Can’t have it both ways.

Not a LOT of stuff today, but good stuff. And Luke Richardson to boot. BlackHawks going to be taking the body, you bet. Still have some stuff to work though over there at the second Madhouse on Madison, but that’s a good start for the organization. RIP Jim Pappin.

Extend Fabian.

Justin Steele had good stuff Wednesday night. Hunter Greene threw in the triple digits.

Former Bearcat Ian Happ clubbed a Greene fastball to left-center to drive in Willson Contreras (ploinked) in the first and it stayed that way for a while, with both starters heaving pills. Steele in fact was throwing leather miltowns until Tommy Pham’s glove dodger in the fourth, and that led to a ducks on the pond situation...

Pay the man already.

There was more. Al will tell you all about it in his recap.

Food for Thought:

