Cub Tracks’ the Morel of the story

Yeah, Rob hates baseball. What he likes is money. ESPN’s whitewash job is entirely unconvincing, to me. But then, I don’t think there is anything wrong with the game of baseball. The problem is with baseball’s handlers. They don’t take input from players or fans. They are responsive to investors. They are wed to the profit margin.

That’s the price of business, you say. But then they are not entertainment, they are a business, like the other three major sports. Bye-bye antitrust exemption. Can’t have it both ways.

Not a LOT of stuff today, but good stuff. And Luke Richardson to boot. BlackHawks going to be taking the body, you bet. Still have some stuff to work though over there at the second Madhouse on Madison, but that’s a good start for the organization. RIP Jim Pappin.

Extend Fabian.

Fabian ball boy pic.twitter.com/SvBBFBgnJV — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 30, 2022

Justin Steele had good stuff Wednesday night. Hunter Greene threw in the triple digits.

Former Bearcat Ian Happ clubbed a Greene fastball to left-center to drive in Willson Contreras (ploinked) in the first and it stayed that way for a while, with both starters heaving pills. Steele in fact was throwing leather miltowns until Tommy Pham’s glove dodger in the fourth, and that led to a ducks on the pond situation...

Nico Hoerner drills a double to center field, plating Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom to extend the Cubs lead to 3-0 in the 4th pic.twitter.com/L3rFlWHDpu — Cubs Highlights (@Cubs_Highlights) June 30, 2022

Willson Contreras leads MLB catchers with 13 home runs this season!#VoteWilly: https://t.co/iq0lKgoH7i pic.twitter.com/pwiA96JThM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 30, 2022

Pay the man already.

CHRISTOPHER MOREL DESTROYED THIS BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/QM2ECb3vWR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 30, 2022

There was more. Al will tell you all about it in his recap.

Behind the scenes of Jason Heyward’s upcoming baseball academy



More: https://t.co/LfUJsZjt0Y pic.twitter.com/FexXF0Uve7 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 29, 2022

New Cubs Weekly Podcast



Strides from young players like Nico Hoerner, Christopher Morel and Keegan Thompson.



Plus, I stump @EliseMenaker + @amartinez_11 with a Kyle Hendricks trivia question.https://t.co/JJBGIE3Rcb — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) June 29, 2022

Talking to Cubs assistant coach Juan Cabreja recently about Christopher Morel's adjustments, he said, "Sometimes he wants to hit 600-foot homers instead of like 400-foot homers. That's OK."



Morel launched that one 429 ft. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 30, 2022

Food for Thought:

