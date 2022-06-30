BCB After Dark: Will The Professor lose tenure?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the boppin’ dive for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. You’re just in time. Let us get you to your table. It’s our final show of the week. I hope you brought some friends. No dress code tonight. Bring your own beverage.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

The Cubs blacklisted the Reds tonight 8-3. Christopher Morel had a great game. So did Justin Steele and Willson Contreras. It feels good to win every once in a while.

Last night I asked you if you thought the Cubs would trade Ian Happ this summer. By a vote of 56 percent to 44, you think that the Cubs are going to deal Happ.

Here’s the part where I write about jazz and movies. You’re free to skip ahead to the baseball question at the end. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Tonight I thought I’d do something a little more accessible. For those of you who aren’t already hard-core jazzheads. So we have Argentinian composer and pianist Lalo Schifrin doing the theme song from “Mission Impossible.” There’s also James Morrison on trumpet in this performance from Munich in 1994.

I watched Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show (1971) last night. I’m not really ready to say anything about it. I may not write anything about it because at the moment, I can’t think of anything intelligent to say about it. Other than it has some beautiful black-and-white cinematography, naturally. If you want to say something about it, be my guest.

But there was a lot of early-fifties country music in that movie, so I thought I throw out for discussion your favorite movie soundtracks. Or even just a song that you thinks goes really well in a movie. I have to say that Maxine Nightingale’s “Right Back Where We Started From” is not a song that I’d generally listen to in other contexts, but I’m always tappin’ my toes to it when it plays on the movie Slap Shot. “Everybody’s Talkin’” is pretty great in Midnight Cowboy. Right? Do you like “I Got You, Babe” more or less after watching the movie Groundhog Day?

So tell us in the comments what is some of your favorite music from movies.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music and motion pictures.

Since last night I asked you if the Cubs would trade Ian Happ this summer and I think we’ve done the whole Willson Contreras thing earlier in the season. So tonight I thought I’d ask about the other long-time Cubs player who could be dealt this summer, Kyle Hendricks.

Hendricks was not been as good over the past two seasons as he was earlier in his career, but after a terrible start to the season, Hendricks has been better in June. He’s also got big-game experience, which might interest a playoff team. Lots of teams in the playoff hunt need another starting pitcher, and Hendricks probably wouldn’t command the same price as someone like Frankie Montas. Patrick Mooney writes that teams will be calling Jed Hoyer about Hendrick’s availability. (The Athletic sub. req.)

Should team president Jed Hoyer take the call? Hendricks is still under contract for next year, so they don’t have to deal him. However, Hendricks will reach 10-5 status by the trade deadline next season (Correction: No he won’t! So ignore the rest of this sentence.) , so if the Cubs aren’t in the playoff hunt again next year, they won’t be able to trade him then. They could in the off-season.

I don’t need to tell you what Kyle Hendricks means to this organization. Nor do I need to tell you that he’s not been as good as he used to be the past two season. But there is going to be more demand for starting pitching than supply, so some team is going to make an offer. Taking all that into account, will the Cubs’ trade Kyle Hendricks?

