Cub Tracks’ struck in the middle

The latest episode of our long-running series. #Cubs, #MLB, #MiLB news. This one will disappear into the starry night.

By Duane Pesice
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. Cub Tracks also features an op-ed of questionable literary value and various quasi-scientific and vaguely humorous tweets near the bottom, if you go in for those sorts of things. Thanks for coming.

Marcus Stroman didn’t do himself any favors Friday afternoon. Ouch. Maybe we should re-consider those trade possibilities... or just replace him with Caleb Kilian, whose possible Saturday appearance has the scribes buzzing, or another of the Cubs’ seemingly vast reservoir of young arms. There were some highlights, but not enough of them:

Cubs and Cards for a double dip today. Let’s hope for a better outcome. I’m so scared in case I fall off my chair, and I’m wondering how I’ll get down the stairs. Maybe the Rose McGowan surgery...

Food for Thought:

