Cub Tracks’ struck in the middle

Marcus Stroman didn’t do himself any favors Friday afternoon. Ouch. Maybe we should re-consider those trade possibilities... or just replace him with Caleb Kilian, whose possible Saturday appearance has the scribes buzzing, or another of the Cubs’ seemingly vast reservoir of young arms. There were some highlights, but not enough of them:

Cubs and Cards for a double dip today. Let’s hope for a better outcome. I’m so scared in case I fall off my chair, and I’m wondering how I’ll get down the stairs. Maybe the Rose McGowan surgery...

#Cubs Adbert Alzolay will start playing light catch today as he recovers from a lat injury. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) June 3, 2022

RHP Robert Gsellman has cleared waivers and joined the Iowa Cubs. INF Levi Jordan has also been promoted to Triple-A from Double-A. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) June 3, 2022

Cubs’ Keegan Thompson nabs David Ross All-Star endorsement @NBCSCubs https://t.co/C1hc8JVL12 — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) June 3, 2022

Food for Thought:

