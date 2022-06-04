Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game 2 preview, Saturday 6/4, 6:15 CT

Behind a great outing from Matt Swarmer and three-hit games from Christopher Morel and Frank Schwindel, the Cubs won Game 1, 6-1.

A reminder that a full recap of both games of this doubleheader will post here Sunday morning at 8 a.m. CT.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s Game 2.

Cubs lineup:

Caleb Kilian makes his MLB debut tonight at Wrigley Field!#LetsPlayTwo pic.twitter.com/PjS3MHs0lS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 4, 2022

Cardinals lineup:

Game 2 lineup:



SS Edman

DH Gorman

1B Goldschmidt

3B Arenado

LF Yepez

2B Donovan

CF Bader

C Molina

RF Nootbaar



You can DH Nolan tomorrow, would rather have Gorman off his feet coming off an injury. #STLCards — STL Cardinals Nation (@stl_nation) June 4, 2022

Caleb Kilian, RHP vs. Andre Pallante, RHP

Caleb Kilian is making his MLB debut tonight.

You’ve heard a lot about him, how he was acquired from the Giants in the Kris Bryant deal and how he dominated the Arizona Fall League championship game. I saw him pitch twice in the AFL and he was lights-out, touching 98 quite a few times with his fastball.

At Triple-A Iowa this year he has a 2.06 ERA and 1.271 WHIP in nine starts, with 41 strikeouts and 15 walks in 39⅓ innings.

I’m very excited to see Kilian pitch tonight and hope he’s a big part of the Cubs’ future.

Andre Pallante was the Cardinals’ fourth-round pick in 2019 out of UC Irvine and made his MLB debut for them this year.

He’s been really good in 17 relief appearances: Three earned runs in 25⅓ innings, only one home run. He threw 53 pitches on Monday for St. Louis, his most this year, so I’d guess they are hoping he can go five innings in this game.

Here’s his pitch mix:

Tonight’s game is on Fox-TV (regional — coverage map)

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Cardinals site Viva el Birdos. If you do go there to interact with Cardinals fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2022 Game Thread procedure will be like last years, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.