2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 52

I headed out early this morning on a 6:15 a.m. flight so this is a numbers-only edition. Heroes and Goats should return for the regularly scheduled Sunday morning recap of Saturday’s doubleheader games.

Game 52, June 3: Cardinals 14 at Cubs 5 (22-30)

Reminder: Heroes and Goats are determined by WPA scores and are in no way subjective.

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Frank Schwindel (.168). 2-3, 2BB, RBI, R

Frank Schwindel (.168). 2-3, 2BB, RBI, R Hero: Patrick Wisdom (.140). 2-4, HR, 4RBI, R, 2K

Patrick Wisdom (.140). 2-4, HR, 4RBI, R, 2K Sidekick: Rafael Ortega (.118). 3-4, BB, R

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Marcus Stroman (-.668). 4IP (22 batters), 10H, BB, 9R, 7K (L 2-5)

*This is the lowest WPA score of the year by a Cubs player. Marcus also owns two of the top four WPA scores of the year (including two of the top three by a pitcher).

Goat: Jason Heyward (-.160). 0-4

Jason Heyward (-.160). 0-4 Kid: Andrelton Simmons (-.056). 0-4, DP

WPA Play of the Game: Paul Goldschmidt’s three-run homer with two outs in the third to give Cardinals a 4-3 lead. (.276)

*Cubs Play of the Game: Patrick Wisdom’s three-run homer with two outs in the first to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead. (.243)_

Rizzo Award Cumulative Standings: (Top 3/Bottom 3)

The award is named for Anthony Rizzo, who finished first in this category three of the first four years it was in existence and four times overall. He also recorded the highest season total ever at +65.5. The point scale is three points for a Superhero down to negative three points for a Billy Goat.

Willson Contreras +14.5

Nico Hoerner +12

Keegan Thompson +10

Patrick Wisdom -8.5

Kyle Hendricks -9

Jason Heyward -14.5

Up Next: Doubleheader Saturday. Starters for the Cubs: Matt Swarmer and Caleb Kilian. Al’s preview of Game 1 will post at 10:30 a.m. CT.