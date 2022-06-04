Chicago Cubs Minor League: June 4

The Cubs released infielder Robel Garcia today. He’s reportedly in negotiations to join the LG Twins of KBO. We wish Garcia the best of luck over there. His power could be a real asset for the Twins.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs defrocked the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 9-5.

Starter Luke Farrell pitched 4.1 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Sean Newcombe got the win because Farrell didn’t go five innings. Newcombe relieved Farrell in the fifth inning and gave up a run-scoring double (charged to Farrell) to Tim Beckham. But that was the only hit he allowed over 1.2 innings. Newcombe did not have a walk or a strikeout.

Iowa exploded for six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Right fielder Greg Deichmann hit a three-run home run in the first inning, his fifth of the season. It also marked Deichmann’s fourth-straight game with a home run. Deichmann was 2 for 3 with a double, the home run and a walk. He scored twice.

Right after Deichmann, first baseman Narciso Crook went back-to-back with Deichmann with his fourth home run of the year. Crook went 1 for 4.

In the eighth inning, catcher John Hicks connected for a solo home run, his seventh of 2022. Hicks also doubled in the first inning and scored on Deichmann’s home run. He was 2 for 4.

Left fielder Darius Hill went 2 for 5. He scored twice and had one run batted in.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were driven from the land by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 7-6.

Peyton Remy got rocked for seven runs on six hits (including two fourth-inning home runs) over 3.2 innings. One of the seven runs was unearned. Remy walked three, hit one batter and did not strike anyone out.

The Smokies came back from trailing 7-0 after 3 1⁄ 2 innings, but they fell one run short. DH Matt Mervis hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to score the Smokies’ first run. It was Mervis’ 13th home run of the season and his sixth in Double-A. Mervis went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter made a big impression in his first game in Double-A this season. Slaughter hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, which was his fourth home run overall this season. Slaughter went 2 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez was 2 for 5 and scored one time.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs felt the fire of the Dayton Dragons (Reds), 6-2.

Daniel Palencia was hitting 97-to-99 mph with his fastball tonight, but the Dragons did not have too much trouble hitting it. Palencia got the loss after allowing five runs on six hits over 3.2 innings. Palencia did strike out seven and he did not walk anyone, although Palencia did hit one batter.

DH Jordan Nwogu went 1 for 3 with a double and one run scored.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 4 with a triple and one run scored.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were plucked clean by the Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles), 2-1. The completion of yesterday’s suspended game was moved to Sunday.

Porter Hodge allowed just one unearned run on three hits over the first three innings. Hodge walked three and struck out five.

The game was 1-1 until the top of the eighth when Luis A. Rodriguez came on to pitch and gave up the losing run. Rodriguez stayed on to pitch the ninth as well. His final line was one runs on three hits over two innings. He walked two and struck out two.

The Pelicans only run came on an RBI double by shortstop Kevin Made in the fifth inning. Made was 2 for 5.

DH B.J. Murray Jr. went 2 for 3 with two walks.

