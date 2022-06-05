Cub Tracks’ who’s on third?

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

How can you not love Christopher Morel? I don’t think he’s going anywhere right now. Robel Garcia is looking for a new berth, though. He was released Saturday.

The Cubs played a set against the Cardinals Saturday, in the park. They danced a light fandango on the Redbirds in the first game, with Matt Swarmer again pitching well and the Cubs forgetting where they parked the atom bats. Frank yanked a tank and Morel raked. Swarmer has some pitching fu. Effross too.

Matt Swarmer, Wicked 82mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/y13PmTBSMe — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 4, 2022

#Cubs win Game 1!



- Matt Swarmer: 6 IP, 1 ER, 1st MLB win

- Frank Schwindel: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI

- Christopher Morel: 3-for-5, 18-game on-base streak to begin career#LetsPlayTwo pic.twitter.com/bETCPqZo9R — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 4, 2022

Much-heralded rookie Caleb Kilian looked like a premium prospect, giving up three earned in five and sporting several showy strikeouts. Willson Contreras provided his only support but the Cubs tied the game up in the sixth with Jason Heyward getting into the ribeye column and Morel delivering a clutch double to bail Kilian out.

Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis is tuned in to Kilian’s debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/di1Ts4sHGf — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 5, 2022

Caleb Kilian's MLB debut:



5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K. pic.twitter.com/swq2VPM1fG — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 5, 2022

The word of the day is:



Repertoire pic.twitter.com/9ljeYYX1m7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 4, 2022

Willson Contreras gets the @cubs on the board with an RBI double! pic.twitter.com/Tm6szP21Gd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2022

David Robertson came in to bail out Mychal Givens, who loaded the bases in the seventh. Robertson has some pitching fu, too. I love best that he can span two innings and retain his magic. It isn’t like the Cards were barreling the ball.

Pretty good for an old man. Edmundo Sosa’s TOOTBLAN might have decided the game. Might have. But instead it heralded the onset of the dreaded Manfred Man. Like you need extras in the second game of a twin bill. Hell, my dogs were barking and I sat down the whole time.

Alas, the game didn’t end well, and the series is tied going into today’s game.

Final (Game 2, 10 innings):



Cardinals 7, Cubs 4. pic.twitter.com/zdik3H9rTa — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 5, 2022

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

If I ever caught a Yadier Molina foul ball, I’d throw that back too. — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) June 5, 2022

Food for Thought:

Deer Photographed Gnawing On Human Remains For The First Timehttps://t.co/pmfDgx77Sa pic.twitter.com/ownjSMenL0 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 4, 2022

It's so close we can almost taste it. https://t.co/QTMEjnfFge — Futurism (@futurism) June 4, 2022

Hibernating Aliens May Explain Why We Haven't Found Any Other Life Yethttps://t.co/LEOxSEWba9 pic.twitter.com/AIzYk5ZSNJ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 5, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!