Cub Tracks’ who’s on third?

The latest episode of our long-running series. #Cubs, #MLB, #MiLB news. This one turns on some unfriendly Cards.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

How can you not love Christopher Morel? I don’t think he’s going anywhere right now. Robel Garcia is looking for a new berth, though. He was released Saturday.

The Cubs played a set against the Cardinals Saturday, in the park. They danced a light fandango on the Redbirds in the first game, with Matt Swarmer again pitching well and the Cubs forgetting where they parked the atom bats. Frank yanked a tank and Morel raked. Swarmer has some pitching fu. Effross too.

Much-heralded rookie Caleb Kilian looked like a premium prospect, giving up three earned in five and sporting several showy strikeouts. Willson Contreras provided his only support but the Cubs tied the game up in the sixth with Jason Heyward getting into the ribeye column and Morel delivering a clutch double to bail Kilian out.

David Robertson came in to bail out Mychal Givens, who loaded the bases in the seventh. Robertson has some pitching fu, too. I love best that he can span two innings and retain his magic. It isn’t like the Cards were barreling the ball.

Pretty good for an old man. Edmundo Sosa’s TOOTBLAN might have decided the game. Might have. But instead it heralded the onset of the dreaded Manfred Man. Like you need extras in the second game of a twin bill. Hell, my dogs were barking and I sat down the whole time.

Alas, the game didn’t end well, and the series is tied going into today’s game.

