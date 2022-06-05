Cub Tracks’ who’s on third?

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
How can you not love Christopher Morel? I don’t think he’s going anywhere right now. Robel Garcia is looking for a new berth, though. He was released Saturday.
The Cubs played a set against the Cardinals Saturday, in the park. They danced a light fandango on the Redbirds in the first game, with Matt Swarmer again pitching well and the Cubs forgetting where they parked the atom bats. Frank yanked a tank and Morel raked. Swarmer has some pitching fu. Effross too.
Matt Swarmer, Wicked 82mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/y13PmTBSMe— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 4, 2022
Tanked. pic.twitter.com/YWjZsh1Lal— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 4, 2022
Scott Effross, Sinker/Slider Overlay pic.twitter.com/W18eV3R0sD— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 4, 2022
#Cubs win Game 1!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 4, 2022
- Matt Swarmer: 6 IP, 1 ER, 1st MLB win
- Frank Schwindel: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI
- Christopher Morel: 3-for-5, 18-game on-base streak to begin career#LetsPlayTwo pic.twitter.com/bETCPqZo9R
Much-heralded rookie Caleb Kilian looked like a premium prospect, giving up three earned in five and sporting several showy strikeouts. Willson Contreras provided his only support but the Cubs tied the game up in the sixth with Jason Heyward getting into the ribeye column and Morel delivering a clutch double to bail Kilian out.
Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis is tuned in to Kilian’s debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/di1Ts4sHGf— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 5, 2022
Caleb Kilian's MLB debut:— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 5, 2022
5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K. pic.twitter.com/swq2VPM1fG
The word of the day is:— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 4, 2022
Repertoire pic.twitter.com/9ljeYYX1m7
Willson Contreras gets the @cubs on the board with an RBI double! pic.twitter.com/Tm6szP21Gd— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2022
Our friend, Christopher. pic.twitter.com/ubsg7YF01k— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 5, 2022
David Robertson came in to bail out Mychal Givens, who loaded the bases in the seventh. Robertson has some pitching fu, too. I love best that he can span two innings and retain his magic. It isn’t like the Cards were barreling the ball.
Pretty good for an old man. Edmundo Sosa’s TOOTBLAN might have decided the game. Might have. But instead it heralded the onset of the dreaded Manfred Man. Like you need extras in the second game of a twin bill. Hell, my dogs were barking and I sat down the whole time.
Alas, the game didn’t end well, and the series is tied going into today’s game.
Final (Game 2, 10 innings):— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 5, 2022
Cardinals 7, Cubs 4. pic.twitter.com/zdik3H9rTa
If I ever caught a Yadier Molina foul ball, I’d throw that back too.— OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) June 5, 2022
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks is missing his ‘best friends’ from recent years but soldiering on. “Hendricks carried around an “emptiness” for a while, and it’s not hard to draw lines from that to his 2021 performance.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Swarmer adds historic feat, 1st win to good debut. “I just always thought about being here now. Now I’m competing with the best guys. It’s just so cool. I’m just living in the moment right now.” Tony Andracki adds on. Mike Clark has a few words.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs call up starter Caleb Kilian, key prospect received in Kris Bryant trade. Paul Sullivan has some words {$}. And some more words.
- Tony Andracki Marquee Sports Network*): What to make of Caleb Kilian’s MLB debut at Wrigley Field. “All in all, it’s fair to say Kilian lived up to the hype.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How Keegan Thompson’s warmup routine has set up the Chicago Cubs pitcher’s successful transition to the rotation. “I’m still sticking with that routine until it doesn’t work,” he said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): When the rook needs some help, vet steps in. “That’s a great moment that I’m happy was captured on camera and for everyone to see,” Morel said via Cubs team translator Will Nadal.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Frank Schwindel just hit one really far, made the Cardinals pitcher really mad. “Thanks to that homer, Schwindel is now, finally, up to an even 100 wRC+ on the year. Exactly average.”
- Mark Potash (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): After a tumultuous 12 months, Nick Madrigal sees light at the end of the tunnel. “It’s been difficult. But I’m proud of myself for just being where I’m at right now. It’s real easy to get down on the things that have happened the last couple of years.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): 3 potential trade destinations for a resurgent Ian Happ. “Jed Hoyer will once again be fielding calls ahead of the deadline on almost everyone of value on this roster.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Suzuki ‘better every day,’ Miley doing ‘great’. “Good, better every day,” Cubs manager David Ross said of Suzuki. “Almost full range of motion in that finger, so it’s getting better every day. MLB.com injury report.
Food for Thought:
