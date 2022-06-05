Cubs roster move: Anderson Espinoza recalled, Caleb Kilian optioned

Anderson Espinoza, who made his MLB debut last Monday, was at Wrigley Field Saturday for the doubleheader against the Cardinals as the 27th man, but wasn’t used in either game.

Meanwhile, the Cubs used David Robertson, Rowan Wick and Mychal Givens all for multiple-inning stints in the doubleheader, which means they are likely unavailable for Sunday night’s game.

So, the Cubs officially added Espinoza to the 26-man active roster Sunday and optioned Caleb Kilian to Triple-A Iowa.

Espinoza’s debut last Monday consisted of four innings of two-hit ball against the Brewers in Game 2 of that doubleheader. He allowed two runs, walked three and struck out six. He hasn’t pitched since that game last Monday.

Kilian had a successful debut with the Cubs Saturday, throwing five innings, allowing three runs and striking out six. He’ll surely be back..