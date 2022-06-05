ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Bingo: Cubs vs. Cardinals edition

In case you didn’t get enough of national broadcasts ooing and awing over St. Louis on last night’s Fox Sports broadcast, tonight’s series finale against the Cardinals will be spotlighted on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but I actually think with the new broadcast booth ESPN will be more tolerable than Fox was last night, however, it’s still going to be a Cards-fest of epic proportions. To help alleviate the pain a bit, ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Bingo is back.

Likely topics of conversation will certainly include the hockey knob bats Patrick Wisdom, Nolan Arenado, and Paul Goldschmidt have been using this season, along with spotlighting the young pitching talent both clubs have called up recently. I am bracing myself for ESPN’s coverage of what we’ve been referring to as the Cardinals AARP tour on our podcast: Cuppa Cubbie Blue. Look, I get it, the last ride of Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina is certainly worthy of conversation, but don’t be surprised when it takes up two or three innings of the broadcast, like it did three weeks ago when the Cardinals took on the San Francisco Giants.

Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who was drafted by the Cardinals 52nd overall in 2012, will be the mic’d up player for this game. It will be interesting to see if his time with the Cardinals organization is discussed or if they focus on his prolific HR hitting ability, instead.

Print your card, or just mark it up on photo editing software. Give me a shoutout at @BCB_Sara on Twitter if you get a blackout, and as always: Go Cubs!