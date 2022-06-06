Baseball history unpacked, June 6

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Cubs birthdays: Jim St. Vrain, Bill Lange, Ray Pierce, Bob Talbot, Brooks Kieschnick. Also notable: Bill Dickey HOF.

1328 - Franciscan theologian William of Ockham [Occam] excommunicated by Pope John XXII.

- Franciscan theologian William of Ockham [Occam] excommunicated by Pope John XXII. 1772 - Haitian explorer Jean Baptiste-Pointe Du Sable settles in Chicago.

- Haitian explorer Jean Baptiste-Pointe Du Sable settles in Chicago. 1813 - US invasion of Canada halted at Stoney Creek (Ontario).

- US invasion of Canada halted at Stoney Creek (Ontario). 1892 - Chicago South Side Elevated Railroad opens (first 3.6 miles).

- Chicago South Side Elevated Railroad opens (first 3.6 miles). 1925 - Walter Chrysler founds automobile manufacturer Chrysler Corporation.

- Walter Chrysler founds automobile manufacturer Chrysler Corporation. 1966 - NFL & AFL announce their merger.

- NFL & AFL announce their merger. 1968 Senator Robert F. Kennedy dies from his wounds after he was shot the previous night.

