Outside The Confines: Manic Monday

Happy Monday, friends. No pre-amble today, plenty of good baseball ahead this week, but for the moment, let’s revisit some of the best links from over the weekend.
- Joe Girardi might not have been the problem, but Tom Verducci explains why the Phillies had no choice but to fire him.
- Interim manager Rob Thomson talks about the bittersweet day he took up the mantle after Joe Girardi was fired. Story by Sam Blum. (The Athletic subscription required.)
I’m not usually a big anti-umpire guy but this is actually straight up embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/ZETP26xVfv— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 5, 2022
- This might be the ugliest triple play in history.
- When Derek Jeter launched his Twitter account, he used an old fan tweet to do it. Joon Lee spoke to the fan about how surreal his week has been as a result.
- Stephen J. Nesbitt looks at the summer Mike Trout became a superstar. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Ben Clemens assesses which good hitters have the worst luck with secondary pitches.
- Max Scherzer got bitten on his pitching hand while walking with one of his dogs, but was quick to dismiss it as anything serious. Story by Zach Koons.
- Zachary Silver looks at how the hottest pitching prospect in baseball might be done for the season.
- And how about a weird minor league walk-off.
The weirdest walk-off you'll ever see!— Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) June 6, 2022
The Blue Wahoos score three in the 9th on an error, a walk, and four consecutive hit by pitches! pic.twitter.com/NpMwfh3BmY
- Dan Szymborski looks ahead to the trade deadline.
- Jim Bowden is also thinking of trades, and of the eight teams likely to be sellers. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Miguel Andujar would like to spend a little more time playing, so he has requested a trade from the Yankees. Story by Madison Williams.
- The Angels can’t seem to shake their losing streak, and Rhett Bollinger looks at their ongoing struggle.
- Speaking of the latest Angels loss, it was a Phillies win, and Bryce Harper called the walk-off, according to Todd Zolecki.
- I’m going to be totally honest, I didn’t know this was the rule either.
Had no idea this was a rule pic.twitter.com/aWmUSrGzvD— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 5, 2022
- Tim Britton and Fabian Ardaya have a little more on that position player pitching snafu. (The Athletic subscription required.)
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...