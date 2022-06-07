Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles preview, Tuesday 6/7, 6:05 CT

Today’s roster move came too close to posting time of this preview to post a separate article, so here it is:

Alec Mills has been activated from the IL.



Anderson Espinoza optioned.



Mills will be used out of the bullpen, Ross says. #Cubs

There is a chance rain might interrupt this game. So, here’s the Baltimore-area radar for you to keep handy:

Tuesday notes...

SCORING EARLY: The Cubs have scored 49 first-inning runs, most in the major leagues. Those 49 runs have come in 25 of the team’s 55 games, broken down as follows: one run (12 times), two runs (seven times), three runs (five times), eight runs (once, May 16 vs. the Pirates). When leading after the first inning, though, the Cubs are just 12-11.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Orioles lineup:

Question. What kind of bear is best?

Also of interest for tonight:

Umpires for #Cubs (23-32) at #Orioles (23-33):

Mark Wegner, Bruce Dreckman, Jeremie Rehak, Adam Beck (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 7:05 pm

First Pitch: 7:05 pm
Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Kyle Bradish, RHP

Keegan Thompson has continued his fine pitching since he was put in the rotation May 17.

In relief: eight games, 26 IP, 1.38 ERA, 0.923 WHIP

As starter: four starts, 19⅓ IP, 2.79 ERA, 1.293 WHIP

Not quite as good as a starter, but that’s still very good. Hopefully he can keep it up.

He’s obviously never faced the Orioles or anyone on their active roster except Jorge Mateo (0-for-1).

Kyle Bradish was the Angels’ fourth round pick in 2018 out of New Mexico State. The O’s acquired him in 2019 in the Dylan Bundy deal, and this is his first big league season.

It has not gone well. He’s made a couple of decent starts, but most of them have been a) bad or b) short or c) both. He’s allowed eight home runs in 33 innings and his 6.82 ERA is pretty ugly.

As is the case with Thompson, Bradish has never faced the Cubs or anyone on their active roster.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Orioles site Camden Chat. If you do go there to interact with Orioles fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

