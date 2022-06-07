 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks avoids the actual word

The latest episode of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news. Dude, where’s my rebuild?

By Duane Pesice
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

More roster jenga looms. Robert Gsellman is in Iowa now. Robel Garcia is in the KBO. Seiya Suzuki won’t need a rehab assignment. Jonathan Villar comes off the injured list today. And then?

