Cub Tracks avoids the actual word

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

More roster jenga looms. Robert Gsellman is in Iowa now. Robel Garcia is in the KBO. Seiya Suzuki won’t need a rehab assignment. Jonathan Villar comes off the injured list today. And then?

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Congratulations to Owen Caissie (@SBCubs OF) and Luis Devers (@Pelicanbaseball RHP), our minor league player and pitcher of the month for May! pic.twitter.com/qaX8x00eEl — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 6, 2022

Good to see #Cubs pitcher @mkill55 back on the mound throwing live BP on Saturday! Hopefully he may be throwing in some ACL games soon! #CubsProspects #baseball #LouisvilleBSB pic.twitter.com/mrUMIXDDmx — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) June 6, 2022

Christopher Morel portrait (of a guy who started his career reaching base in 19 games straight, and counting). #cubs #watercolor #portrait pic.twitter.com/hn0aIrhcGe — Tim Souers (@CubbyBlueDotCom) June 5, 2022

Ian Happ on #Cubs teammate Christopher Morel: “Morel has done a great job of bringing the same energy every day and playing with that fire and passion and embracing the moment.”



Listen to Happ's full interview on @BernsteinShow: https://t.co/05Ywmb6X3w pic.twitter.com/oWGs9n52vK — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) June 6, 2022

.@JonHeyman: “When you have big revenues like the #Cubs and you’re making big profits … ‘rebuild’ is just a word you like to avoid. I think it’s better to avoid the actual rebuild than to avoid the word.”



Listen to full Heyman interview: https://t.co/fJynjIfPer pic.twitter.com/hKet2kUgEf — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) June 6, 2022

Food for Thought:

Let's just say that it involves the largest magma chamber ever discovered. https://t.co/0HRnjfTpAx — Futurism (@futurism) June 6, 2022

Spontaneous Formation Of RNA On Volcanic Glass Could Explain Life's Originshttps://t.co/rDkkHgh9aa pic.twitter.com/etuDMNQL6X — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 6, 2022

"In theory, you can go after almost anything. Poisons, pathogens, viruses, bacteria..." https://t.co/gcSzJJSlms — Futurism (@futurism) June 6, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!