Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles preview, Wednesday 6/8, 6:05 CT

Wednesday notes...

Today, we will look at some Cubs hitters who are hot. Because why not?

RAFAEL ORTEGA: Last 14 games since May 23: .381/.460/.500 (16-for-42), two doubles, a home run, seven walks.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Orioles lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Jordan Lyles, RHP

Marcus Stroman... man, I dunno. Sometimes he looks unhittable. He has three starts this year in which he’s allowed one or no runs and in those three (19 total innings) he has a WHIP of 0.632.

He’s had four “meh” starts and three others which can accurately be described as horrific. In those three, he has a WHIP of 2.270 and has allowed five home runs in 12⅓ innings.

So, which is the real Stroman? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Unlike many Cubs pitchers, Stroman has faced Baltimore a lot in his time with the Blue Jays and Mets. The last time he faced them was May 11, 2021, and he allowed one run in 6⅓ innings. I’d take another one like that.

Jordan Lyles! Hi there! The Cubs faced him a lot when he was in the NL. In fact, he made his MLB debut at Wrigley Field May 31, 2011, when he was with Houston... when the Astros were still a NL team. At the time he was a Top 50 MLB prospect.

Since then? Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates, Brewers again, Rangers and Orioles. He has 15 career appearances vs. the Cubs (nine starts) with a 5.68 ERA. He hasn’t faced the Cubs since 2019, though, and among current Cubs only Jason Heyward (4-for-8, a home run) and Willson Contreras (4-for-7, two home runs) have more than a handful of at-bats against him.

Discuss amongst yourselves.