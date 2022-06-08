Cubs, Orioles postponed; makeup date August 18

It poured in Baltimore for a long time Wednesday evening and that caused, after a delay of almost two hours, this:

Tonight’s scheduled game against the Cubs has been postponed due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/VZ3P6vp3uw — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 9, 2022

You know, it would have been fun if they’d agreed to play a straight doubleheader at Wrigley Field on July 12, when the teams will meet there. Party-poopers, Orioles:

Cubs-Orioles game has been postponed because of rain.



Game is rescheduled for Aug. 18 at 3:05 p.m. ET.



That had been an off day for Cubs after a three-game series at Nationals. They'll now play a stretch of 20 games in 20 days between Aug. 13-31 after losing that off day. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 9, 2022

It’s reminiscent of the stretch of 42 games in 43 days the Cubs played at the end of the 2018 season. That year, the games meant a lot. This year, not so much.

The Cubs haven’t announced a rotation for the Yankees series yet, but:

Seiya Suzuki is in play to come off the IL this weekend in New York, Ross says.



Wade Miley is “definitely” an option to pitch against the Yankees, according to Ross. Miley is eligible to return as soon as Friday. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 8, 2022

So, perhaps Marcus Stroman throws in that series along with Wade Miley and Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks hasn’t pitched in a week, since last Wednesday against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have Thursday off before opening that three-game series against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium Friday night at 6:05 p.m. CT. TV coverage Friday will be via Marquee Sports Network. The Yankees haven’t announced pitchers for this weekend, either. As always, we await developments, and stick around here tomorrow as we’ll still have plenty of things to discuss.