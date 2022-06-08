 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cubs, Orioles postponed; makeup date August 18

It rained in Baltimore Wednesday evening. A lot.

By Al Yellon
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

It poured in Baltimore for a long time Wednesday evening and that caused, after a delay of almost two hours, this:

You know, it would have been fun if they’d agreed to play a straight doubleheader at Wrigley Field on July 12, when the teams will meet there. Party-poopers, Orioles:

It’s reminiscent of the stretch of 42 games in 43 days the Cubs played at the end of the 2018 season. That year, the games meant a lot. This year, not so much.

The Cubs haven’t announced a rotation for the Yankees series yet, but:

So, perhaps Marcus Stroman throws in that series along with Wade Miley and Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks hasn’t pitched in a week, since last Wednesday against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have Thursday off before opening that three-game series against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium Friday night at 6:05 p.m. CT. TV coverage Friday will be via Marquee Sports Network. The Yankees haven’t announced pitchers for this weekend, either. As always, we await developments, and stick around here tomorrow as we’ll still have plenty of things to discuss.

