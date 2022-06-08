Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 8

Whole lotta rain tonight. Not just in the majors.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were rained out in Toledo. They’re scheduled for a doubleheader tomorrow.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were extinguished by the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 4-3.

Dalton Stambaugh started and gave up three runs on four hits over four innings. Stambaugh struck out six and walked two.

Samuel Reyes and Dannis Correa each pitched two scoreless innings until Kyle Johnson came on to pitch the ninth inning. Johnson gave up a leadoff single and then a bunt and an error by catcher Cam Balego put runners on first and third with no outs. A sacrifice fly then ended the game.

Johnson’s final line was one run on one hit over one-third of an inning. He intentionally walked one batter.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf gave the Smokies an early 1-0 lead with a home run in the top of the second inning. It was Strumpf’s 11th home run this year. Strumpf came a triple shy of the cycle as he was 3 for 4 with a double and the home run.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza was 2 for 5 with a game-tying RBI groundout in the seventh inning.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were creamed by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 12-5.

Manuel Espinoza allowed four home runs in the first two innings and that doesn’t lead to good outcomes. Espinoza took the loss after getting knocked around for six runs in two innings. Espinoza allowed just four hits, but as I mentioned, all four of them were home runs. He walked three and struck out three.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong golfed a solo home run in the third inning. It was Crow-Armstrong’s second home run in South Bend and ninth overall. He was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the bases empty, right fielder Owen Caissie clubbed his fifth home run of the season. Caissie went 3 for 4 with a double and the home run. He also walked and stole a base. Caissie scored two runs.

Second baseman Yeison Santana went 2 for 5 and scored one run.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He had an RBI single in the second inning.

Here’s Pete Crow-Armstrong turning on a breaking pitch that’s low and inside and hitting a line drive home run to right field.

How did he hit this out?



No. 3 @Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong golfs his ninth homer of the year and his second for the @SBCubs. pic.twitter.com/xnDwedC0gv — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 9, 2022

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Also rained out at Carolina. They also have a doubleheader scheduled for tomorrow.