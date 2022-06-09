Cub Tracks reins in the plain

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Marcus Stroman took the hill for the Cubs, opposing Baltimore hurler Jordan Lyles at his home field, Camden Yards. But first there was a lengthy rain delay, then a postponement.
Tonight's #Cubs-Orioles game has been postponed due to rain.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 9, 2022
It will be made up Thursday, Aug. 18 at 2:05 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/k6EMGarL4r
So the Cubs don’t win or lose. On to the Big Apple.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.
What?!?!?! Former Cubs prospect, Connor Myers, snagged the Chris Morel home run? @_CM_9 what a moment! pic.twitter.com/aKHWC3ikee— Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) June 8, 2022
- Joshua Burt (Cubbies Crib*): As Cubs fans know, it’s always darkest just before the dawn. “There have been more bad seasons of baseball than good.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Suzuki, Miley might return from IL vs. Yankees. “Wade is definitely an option in New York,” said Ross. “Suzuki has participated in full pregame activities in Baltimore Tuesday and Wednesday.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Keegan Thompson won’t let his 1st bad outing of 2022 for Chicago Cubs diminish his confidence: ‘I know I’m still good enough’. “... I think going through those struggles last year kind of helped me mentally getting through a night like tonight.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Alec Mills returns and others could be close behind as Cubs inch toward full strength. “Millsy’s like the Swiss Army knife of the staff,” David Ross told Taylor McGregor Tuesday.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs could net insane haul in Willson Contreras, David Robertson trades. “This roster is loaded with potential trade chips...”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Arbitration champ Ian Happ offers advice to Contreras. “I think it’s a lot easier when you win,” said Happ.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Morel: ‘A team could build around’ Contreras. “From my perspective, he’s someone that a team could build around, even during a rebuild,” said rookie Christopher Morel.
- Joe Trezza (MLB.com*): Latin stars reaching out to rookie sensation Morel. “A lot of people that I admire a lot have written me messages of support,” Morel said Wednesday.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Nick Madrigal’s contact quality is alarmingly bad, and it is impacting the defensive positioning against him. “... the conversation about letting Madrigal work at Triple-A for a while is completely reasonable at this point.” Based on Sahadev Sharma article {$}. Evan Altman adds on.
- Joe Trezza (MLB.com*): ‘We feed off him’: Morel extends historic start. “That’s the spark he brings,” manager Ross said.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Catching up with Cubs prospect Owen Caissie. “The outfielder doesn’t turn 20 until July but has already shown he can make adjustments at Advanced Class-A South Bend.” [VIDEO]
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Ross on Angels firing Joe Maddon: ‘Thoughts go out to him’. ‘‘Just thinking about him,’’ Ross said. ‘‘That’s a sucky thing to hear. I love Joe...”
Food for Thought:
"We might confuse a future Mars geologist who finds it out of place!" https://t.co/2Fcc2jaTKK— Futurism (@futurism) June 8, 2022
Did Dinosaurs Have Belly Buttons? Yes, But We Don't Know For How Longhttps://t.co/eZIy0umP1s pic.twitter.com/QjrLpCm8E0— IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 8, 2022
It's not dead yet — but it's not good news. https://t.co/vEBUiLuyBq— Futurism (@futurism) June 8, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...