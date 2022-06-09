Cub Tracks reins in the plain

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Marcus Stroman took the hill for the Cubs, opposing Baltimore hurler Jordan Lyles at his home field, Camden Yards. But first there was a lengthy rain delay, then a postponement.

Tonight's #Cubs-Orioles game has been postponed due to rain.



It will be made up Thursday, Aug. 18 at 2:05 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/k6EMGarL4r — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 9, 2022

So the Cubs don’t win or lose. On to the Big Apple.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

What?!?!?! Former Cubs prospect, Connor Myers, snagged the Chris Morel home run? @_CM_9 what a moment! pic.twitter.com/aKHWC3ikee — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) June 8, 2022

Food for Thought:

"We might confuse a future Mars geologist who finds it out of place!" https://t.co/2Fcc2jaTKK — Futurism (@futurism) June 8, 2022

Did Dinosaurs Have Belly Buttons? Yes, But We Don't Know For How Longhttps://t.co/eZIy0umP1s pic.twitter.com/QjrLpCm8E0 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 8, 2022

It's not dead yet — but it's not good news. https://t.co/vEBUiLuyBq — Futurism (@futurism) June 8, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!