Two more Cubs games will be on Apple TV+ in July

Apple TV+ has been carrying two MLB games every Friday night. The Cubs were involved in one against the Diamondbacks May 13, and will be seen on the service again June 24 against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Today, Apple TV+ announced its MLB schedule for July and there will be two more Cubs games carried by the the streaming service:

Friday, July 22, vs. Phillies at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. CT

Friday, July 29, vs. Giants at San Francisco, 9 p.m. CT

Apple says the games will continue to be offered free of charge. You do need an Apple ID to sign in and watch, though. This May 13 article here explains all the various ways and devices on which you can watch Apple TV+ MLB games.

At some point, Apple is going to start charging to watch these games, but at least through the end of July, they aren’t. It should be noted that for the series in Philadelphia against the Phillies, two of the three games will be on a national streaming service. In addition to Apple’s July 22 game, the Cubs/Phillies game Sunday, July 24 will be carried on the Peacock cable/streaming service.