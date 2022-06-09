Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 9

Lots of low-scoring action tonight, including South Bend’s first game of the season on Marquee Network. Except in Double-A. That was high-scoring.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs dropped a doubleheader to the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 1-0 and 3-2.

There were only five hits in game one, three by Toledo and two by Iowa. Since Iowa’s two hits were singles and one of Toledo’s was a solo home run, they won.

Cam Sanders started and gave up that home run in the fourth inning, so he took the loss. His final line was one run on three hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Dixon Machado and Tyler Payne had the two singles. Machado was 1 for 3 and Payne went 1 for 2.

Mark Leiter Jr. started game two and got the loss after allowing three runs on four hits over four innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Catcher Erick Castillo hit a two-run single in the second inning for all of Iowa’s runs. He also doubled in the top of the seventh that would have tied the game had pinch-runner Zach Davis not just gotten picked off first base. Castillo went 2 for 3.

The time of these two games were 1:24 and 1:48. So the 14-total inning double header took three hours and 12 minutes. Or shorter than the one Smokies game.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies sliced the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 10-9.

Smokies starter Max Bain struggled through the first two innings, but he escaped both with no runs scoring. He wasn’t as lucky in the third as he failed to retire a batter before exiting. The final line on Bain was three runs on three hits (including a solo home run) over 2+ innings. He walked four and did not strike anyone out.

Every Smokies pitcher but the last one gave up at least one run in this back-and-forth game. The win went to CD Pelham and was his first in the Cubs organization, even though he’s been with the Cubs since November of 2019. (No 2020 season and he was injured all of 2021.) Pelham blew a 9-7 lead in the seventh inning when he allowed a runner inherited from Scott Kobos to score and one of his own, but then Pelham pitched a scoreless eighth inning and won when the Smokies took the lead in the top of the ninth.

The final line on Pelham was one run on two hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Kyle Johnson pitched the ninth inning and got the save. He allowed one hit, but then he picked that runner off first base so he faced the minimum. Johnson struck out one batter.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter had a huge night with two home runs and four RBI. Slaughter his a solo home run in the sixth inning and then in the seventh, he gave the Smokies a 9-7 lead with a three-run blast. Slaughter went 3 for 4 with a double, the two home runs and a walk. Slaughter now has six home runs this season and three in the five games he’s played in Double-A.

Center fielder Alexander Canario broke the 9-9 tie in the top of the ninth inning with an RBI single. Canario was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walk tonight. He drove home two runs.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf also had two doubles tonight in a 2 for 5 effort. He scored once.

Here’s Slaughter’s second home run.

Jake Slaughter is killing it at AA. He has 10 RBI in five games along with three home runs. Two of which he hit tonight including this three-run job to give Tennessee a 9 to 7 lead. pic.twitter.com/Fh4VANtl2K — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) June 10, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs detasseled the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 2-0.

Starter Joe Nahas and reliever Jeremiah Estrada combined on a three-hit shutout. Nahas pitched six innings and gave up two hits. He struck out two, walked two and hit three batters.

Estrada pitched the final three innings and got the win. He allowed just one hit while striking out six and walking no one. He did hit one batter, however.

Right fielder Owen Caissie had a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning that ended up being all the runs scored in this game. Caissie went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango was 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. He singled in the eighth inning and scored on Caissie’s hit.

Second baseman Yeison Santana was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were swept in a doubleheader by the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), 3-2 and 2-1.

Luke Little started game one and took the loss. He was hurt by some poor defense as he allowed three runs, but only one earned, over two innings. Little surrendered three hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Tyler Santana pitched the other four innings, giving up three hits but no runs. He struck out two and did not walk anyone.

Both Pelicans runs came on a two-run home run by left fielder Ezequiel Pagan in the third inning. It was Pagan’s fifth home run this season. He also doubled in a 2 for 3 game.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He scored on Pagan’s home run.

In game two, Richard Gallardo got the loss after pitching the first 4.2 innings and allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Juan Mora singled home James Triantos with 2 out in the top of the seventh inning to give Pelicans fans some hope, but then Felix Stevens flew out to end the game.

Mora and Stevens were both 1 for 3. Triantos went 0 for 1 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch.