On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Red Sox series preview

The Red Sox had an amazing June, going 19-6. That included two separate seven-game winning streaks.

For more on the Red Sox, here’s Mike Carlucci, a staff writer at our SB Nation Red Sox site Over The Monster.

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have shared a few things: historically long World Series droughts, the leadership of Theo Epstein, and an awful April 2022 just to name a few. After the abbreviated first month of the season Boston’s record was 9-13 and Chicago’s 8-13. The Sox would follow this with a 14-14 May while the Cubs almost kept pace at 12-16. Things changed in June. Boston was once again the team that made it to the ALCS and Chicago the one that traded its World Series core for prospects and a rebuilding plan. That doesn’t necessarily mean all is well for the Red Sox. As of today the entire AL East, minus the Baltimore Orioles, is in line to make the playoffs. The Yankees are lapping every team in MLB with a double-digit lead over whoever is in second place (the three teams fighting are all within two games of each other). Chris Sale was supposed to return to the rotation this season, healthy, but a series of new problems have sidelined the lefty since the spring. Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock have joined him on the IL. But Nick Pivetta has been an ace, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have been carrying the offense, and Alex Cora… shaved his beard. A Rich Hill reunion in Chicago is something to enjoy. Josh Winckowski is showing the Sox he might stick around. And we all enjoy the talents of TBD (possibly Connor Seabold) whenever he takes the mound.

Fun fact

These teams’ last Wrigley Field matchup was in June 2012 (they’ve played each other at Fenway Park twice since, in 2014 and 2017). The Red Sox won two of three in that series 10 years ago. The winning pitchers in the first two games were Ryan Dempster (Cubs) and Jon Lester (Red Sox). Each subsequently won a World Series ring with the other team (Dempster in Boston in 2013 and Lester with the Cubs in 2016).

Probable pitching matchups

Friday: Adrian Sampson, RHP (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.844 WHIP, 1.81 FIP) vs. Rich Hill, LHP (4-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.273 WHIP, 4.00 FIP)

Saturday: Alec Mills, RHP (0-1, 9.87 ERA, 1.731 WHIP, 8.27 FIP) vs. Josh Winckowski, RHP (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.450 WHIP, 3.39 FIP)

Sunday: Keegan Thompson, RHP (7-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.158 WHP, 3.82 FIP) vs. TBD

Times & TV channels

Friday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network (also on MLB Network outside the Cubs and Red Sox market territories)

Saturday: 6:15 p.m. CT, Fox-TV (regional — coverage map)

Sunday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

Honestly, I have no idea. These pitching matchups are not unfavorable. On the other hand, the Red Sox have actually played better on the road than at Fenway. On the other other hand, the Cubs have played well lately, and after a terrible start at Wrigley, have won four of their last six home games.

I’ll go out on the proverbial limb again and say the Cubs will surprise the Red Sox and take two of three.

Up next

The Cubs travel to Milwaukee for a three-game series against the Brewers beginning Monday afternoon.

