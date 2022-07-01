Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox preview, Friday 7/1, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner's three-hit night Thursday extended his career-best hitting streak to eight games. In that streak he is batting .531/.556/.688 (17-for-32) with two doubles, a home run and only four strikeouts.

THE MOREL FILES: Christopher Morel is 7-for-9 over his last two games with a double and two home runs. He's raised his OPS from .753 to .836 over just those last two games. He went 8-for-14 in the three-game series against the Reds. SOME LOVE FOR P.J.: P.J. Higgins is batting .343/.395/.686 (12-for-35) with three homers and 10 RBI at Wrigley Field this season.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Red Sox lineup:

Weekend trip to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/oehfUNx9un — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 1, 2022

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Rich Hill, LHP

Adrian Sampson, originally drafted by the Pirates out of a community college in Washington state in 2012, wound up a whole bunch of “nothing special” in brief MLB time with the Mariners in 2016 and the Rangers in 2018 and 2019.

It’s still a small sample size with the Cubs — just 46 innings last year and this — but it appears maybe he’s figured something out at age 30. His interview during last Sunday’s game in St. Louis seemed to indicate so. He threw well last weekend in St. Louis.

His last career start vs. Boston was in 2019, and it did not go well. Seriously, don’t look.

Here’s hoping for better than that this afternoon.

Rich Hill’s first MLB start was for the Cubs against the Giants July 25, 2005. Among hitters he faced: Omar Vizquel, Moises Alou and Mike Matheny.

Yes, he’s been around a while, now in his 18th MLB season. This year, he started out well, but over his last eight starts: 4.97 ERA, 1.395 WHIP, six home runs in 38 innings.

Hill last faced the Cubs September 18, 2020 when he was with the Twins, and allowed just one hit in seven innings. Most of those Cubs are gone now; the only current Cub with more than four PA against Hill is Willson Contreras (4-for-8, a home run).

Also of interest for today (time listed is ET):

Umpires for #RedSox (43-33) at #Cubs (30-46):

Jansen Visconti, Vic Carapazza, Brock Ballou, Ed Hickox (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 2:20 pm

Venue: Wrigley Field — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) July 1, 2022

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Red Sox market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

