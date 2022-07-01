Baseball history unpacked, July 1

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: John Clarkson HOF, Fred Holmes, Hersh Freeman, Frank Baumann, Dick Drott, Mike Montgomery, Colin Rea*. Also notable: Roger Connor HOF, Ben Taylor HOF.

Today in world history:

1200 - In China, sunglasses are invented.

In China, sunglasses are invented. 1535 - Sir Thomas More goes on trial in England charged with treason.

- Sir Thomas More goes on trial in England charged with treason. 1776 - 1st vote on Declaration of Independence for Britain’s North American colonies.

- 1st vote on Declaration of Independence for Britain’s North American colonies. 1847 - 1st US postage stamps go on sale, 5 cent Franklin and 10 cent Washington, NYC.

- 1st US postage stamps go on sale, 5 cent Franklin and 10 cent Washington, NYC. 1867 - The Dominion of Canada is formed, comprising the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario & Quebec, with John A. Macdonald serving as the first Prime Minister.

- The Dominion of Canada is formed, comprising the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario & Quebec, with John A. Macdonald serving as the first Prime Minister. 1898 - Theodore Roosevelt and his Rough Riders charge up San Juan Hill.

- Theodore Roosevelt and his Rough Riders charge up San Juan Hill. 1905 - Albert Einstein introduces his theory of special relativity.

- Albert Einstein introduces his theory of special relativity. 1934 - Brookfield Zoo opens near Chicago, Illinois.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

AD

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!