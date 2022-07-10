Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Sunday 7/10, 3:10 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

Sunday notes...

The last time the Cubs were swept in a four-game series by the Dodgers was August 1-4, 2013 at Wrigley Field. The last four-game sweep by the Dodgers of the Cubs at Dodger Stadium was July 15-18, 1965. Here’s hoping that sentence is still true after today’s game. SEIYA!: Seiya Suzuki, since his return from the injured list: .333/.364/.667 (7-for-21), a double, two home runs, only one strikeout.

After throwing four shutout innings Saturday, Marcus Stroman has a 2.45 ERA and 0.909 WHIP in six road starts (33 innings) compared to a 9.33 ERA and 1.691 WHIP in four home starts (18⅓ innings). STEALS: Patrick Wisdom’s steal of third Saturday gave the Cubs 56 stolen bases for the season, fourth-most in the NL (Marlins, Cardinals, Dodgers have more). That puts the Cubs on pace for 107 steals this year. That would be the team’s most since 2006, when they had 121.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Dodgers lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Julio Urias, LHP

Drew Smyly has made nine starts this year, the last one in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Brewers May 30. He left that game after three innings with an oblique injury [VIDEO].

Smyly threw four innings and made 52 pitches in a rehab start for South Bend last Monday. So, like Marcus Stroman yesterday, he’ll probably be pitch limited.

He threw four innings against the Dodgers May 7 at Wrigley Field and allowed three runs (two earned) in 4⅓ innings. Austin Barnes homered off him.

The Dodgers have hit slightly worse (.728 OPS) against LHP than RHP (.774 OPS) and are “only” 16-11 against LH starters (39-18 vs. RH starters).

Julio Urias has been around so long that it’s surprising to remember that he’s just 25. Over the last couple of years he’s become one of the better starters in MLB.

This year he’s been consistently good. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start since May, and over his last six: 2.08 ERA, 0.894 WHIP, 41 strikeouts in 34⅔ innings.

He hasn’t faced the Cubs this year and his only start against them last year came June 26, pre-selloff, and so current Cubs have only 20 PA against him.

That’s about all I’ve got — this one won’t be easy.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Discuss amongst yourselves.