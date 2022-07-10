Cub Tracks’ way below the radar

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.
I confess that I play the Sims sometimes. The original version, moreover, as I have a long-running neighborhood that keeps repopulating when the serial killer who lives there has disposed of everybody else. He has a room with doors that only open in and a pool where the ladders are removed when sims are swimming. It’s closely related to my original Rollercoaster Tycoon set, where I just drop the sims in the water and don’t build any roller coasters.
I submit that this is how the ownership group of MLB sees you. How’s that for a lede?
The return of Marcus Stroman took place Saturday night in Chavez Ravine. Was it triumphant? Stroman was pretty damn good. He needs to stretch out some, but that’s a good start. He didn’t figure in the decision.
Marcus Stroman, Nasty 86mph Changeup. pic.twitter.com/OiFpOet4DH— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 10, 2022
4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K for @STR0 in his return! pic.twitter.com/3QhqvWJLVY— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 10, 2022
Nico Hoerner drives in Patrick Wisdom on a fielder's choice, putting the Cubs on top 2-1 in the top of the 7th inning pic.twitter.com/k9w8PHXmah— Cubs Highlights (@Cubs_Highlights) July 10, 2022
Good ballgame, up to a point. Pass the nyborg. There are still seventy-some games to go. Rowan Wick is going to pitch in some of them.
I voted that the Cubs would win one game this series. This will have to be it, then.
In today's #Cubs Arizona Complex League action, watched @bjhecht11 make his first game appearance since TJS in 2021. He struck out 2, walked 1 and allowed 1 run in 2/3 innings. Great seeing Ben back in action! #CubsProspects #MiLB #ACL2022 pic.twitter.com/W2Qp0u11Ut— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) July 9, 2022
- Eli Ong (WGN9): MLB Draft: Five players the Chicago Cubs could take in the first round. “The annual Major League Baseball amateur draft is less than a week away and the Chicago Cubs own the no. 7 overall pick this year.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): David Robertson’s recent struggles a cause for concern. “... he has had several rocky outings recently.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs molding identity on the base paths: ‘They’re hungry’. “Seiya Suzuki’s inside-the-park home run, Ian Happ and Rafael Ortega’s double steal, and Christopher Morel’s push bunt highlight different elements of the Cubs’ plan of attack.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Willson Contreras’ All-Star selection highlights his growth on, off field. “Being the same guy every day, no matter if my numbers are good or not, I think I have matured in and off the field a lot,” Contreras told Taylor McGregor before Friday’s game...
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Is Nico Hoerner best SS in All-Star Tim Anderson’s city? “... more important for this discussion, and maybe for the Cubs, is the fact he’s taking on the look of a championship-caliber big-league shortstop.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): About that Ian Happ-Tyler Anderson shoving incident. “Anderson didn’t really have a problem with Happ after the game...”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Javy Báez recalls beginning of end for Cubs core. “Everybody in this business is ready for that. It’s something that we couldn’t control.”
- By Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra (MLB.com*): Futures Game scouting reports for each team. PCA “One of the best center-field defenders in the Minors, he has made changes to his left-handed stroke to unlock some power...” Keith Law breaks it all down {$}.
