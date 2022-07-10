Cub Tracks’ way below the radar

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.

I confess that I play the Sims sometimes. The original version, moreover, as I have a long-running neighborhood that keeps repopulating when the serial killer who lives there has disposed of everybody else. He has a room with doors that only open in and a pool where the ladders are removed when sims are swimming. It’s closely related to my original Rollercoaster Tycoon set, where I just drop the sims in the water and don’t build any roller coasters.

I submit that this is how the ownership group of MLB sees you. How’s that for a lede?

The return of Marcus Stroman took place Saturday night in Chavez Ravine. Was it triumphant? Stroman was pretty damn good. He needs to stretch out some, but that’s a good start. He didn’t figure in the decision.

Marcus Stroman, Nasty 86mph Changeup. pic.twitter.com/OiFpOet4DH — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 10, 2022

4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K for @STR0 in his return! pic.twitter.com/3QhqvWJLVY — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 10, 2022

Nico Hoerner drives in Patrick Wisdom on a fielder's choice, putting the Cubs on top 2-1 in the top of the 7th inning pic.twitter.com/k9w8PHXmah — Cubs Highlights (@Cubs_Highlights) July 10, 2022

Good ballgame, up to a point. Pass the nyborg. There are still seventy-some games to go. Rowan Wick is going to pitch in some of them.

I voted that the Cubs would win one game this series. This will have to be it, then.

In today's #Cubs Arizona Complex League action, watched @bjhecht11 make his first game appearance since TJS in 2021. He struck out 2, walked 1 and allowed 1 run in 2/3 innings. Great seeing Ben back in action! #CubsProspects #MiLB #ACL2022 pic.twitter.com/W2Qp0u11Ut — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) July 9, 2022

