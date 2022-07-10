 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ way below the radar

The latest installment of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news articles. The Cubs have heart, but the talent gap is too big.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.

I confess that I play the Sims sometimes. The original version, moreover, as I have a long-running neighborhood that keeps repopulating when the serial killer who lives there has disposed of everybody else. He has a room with doors that only open in and a pool where the ladders are removed when sims are swimming. It’s closely related to my original Rollercoaster Tycoon set, where I just drop the sims in the water and don’t build any roller coasters.

I submit that this is how the ownership group of MLB sees you. How’s that for a lede?

The return of Marcus Stroman took place Saturday night in Chavez Ravine. Was it triumphant? Stroman was pretty damn good. He needs to stretch out some, but that’s a good start. He didn’t figure in the decision.

Good ballgame, up to a point. Pass the nyborg. There are still seventy-some games to go. Rowan Wick is going to pitch in some of them.

I voted that the Cubs would win one game this series. This will have to be it, then.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...