Cubs roster move: Drew Smyly activated, Michael Rucker optioned

Cubs lefthander Drew Smyly left a game against the Brewers May 30 with an oblique injury, so he’s missed about six weeks’ worth of action. Not only has this hurt the ballclub, but it might have limited any trade value he has.

Anyway, Smyly was activated from the injured list Sunday and he will start the series finale against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium this afternoon. In nine starts this year, Smyly has a 3.80 ERA and 1.266 WHIP.

To make room on the 26-man active roster for Smyly, righthander Michael Rucker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Rucker threw 1⅓ scoreless innings in Saturday night’s game and currently has a 5.25 ERA and 1.375 WHIP in 15 appearances for the Cubs covering 24 innings, with 24 strikeouts. At Iowa this year, Rucker has an 0.87 ERA and 1.548 WHIP In seven appearances covering 10⅓ innings.

This leaves Anderson Espinoza still on the MLB roster. If he’s here, I would hope he’ll get some playing time instead of leaving the Cubs essentially a man short.