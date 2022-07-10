Ian Happ named to NL All-Star team

Last week, it was announced that Willson Contreras had been elected the starting catcher for the National League for this year’s All-Star Game, which will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles July 19. It will be Contreras’ third All-Star Game.

Today, the rest of the rosters were announced and Contreras will have a teammate join him as Ian Happ was named as a reserve for the NL squad, his first All-Star selection.

Coming into Sunday’s game, Happ was hitting .277/.372/.449 (81-for-292) with 22 doubles, two triples and eight home runs, while playing primarily left field for the Cubs. The OBP ranks ninth in the NL and the 22 doubles rank tied for fifth. All of this has been worth 2.4 bWAR so far, so Happ has a chance at a 5 bWAR season, which would by far be his best MLB season.

Congratulations to Happ! Former Cub Kyle Schwarber also was named an All-Star on Sunday, his second straight All-Star selection, and Willson’s brother William Contreras was also selected as a reserve. Here are the complete rosters.