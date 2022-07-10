Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 10

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were shut out by Indianapolis (Pirates), 2-0. The two teams split the six-game series.

Starter Javier Assad allowed just one baserunner over his three innings of work, but it was a solo home run in the second inning so he got the loss. Assad struck out three.

The two teams had three hits each.

Nick Madrigal had one of those hits in the first inning, but he was pinch-hit for the second time up. I can’t see how that is good.

Frank Schwindel played seven innings at first base and went 0 for 3.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies dropped a double-header to the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 8-7 and 2-1.

In game one, starter Peyton Remy pitched four innings and allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

Danis Correa had a really bad day as he gave up five runs, including a walk-off two-run home run, in the bottom of the seventh and got the loss. Correa allowed five runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning. He walked one and struck one batter out.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning, his 14th home run this season and 11th in Double-A. Slaughter was 2 for 3 with a double, the home run and a walk. He drove in two runs.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit a pair of doubles on the way to a 3 for 4 game. Perlaza scored twice and had two RBI.

Walker Powell started game two and took the loss. Powell gave up just one run on three hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The Smokies only run in game two came on a seventh-inning home run by second baseman Chase Strumpf. It was Strumpf’s 14th home run this year. The Smokies only had three hits in game two and Strumpf had two of them, going 2 for 3 with a double and the homer.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs trapped the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 6-2. The six-game series ended in a 3-3 split.

Daniel Palencia gave up just one hit over his four-inning start, but unfortunately it was a two-run home run in the fourth. Palencia had retired the first nine batters of the game. His final line was two runs on one hit and one walk. He struck out seven.

In fact, the home run was the only hit South Bend would allow today as five pitchers combined on a one-hitter. The win went to Riley Martin, who only allowed one baserunner over two inning and that came via an error. Martin struck out two.

Michael McAvene, Zach Leigh and Eduarniel Nunez each threw one inning to complete the one-hitter.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning. It was his third home run with South Bend and tenth overall. Crow-Armstrong was perfect today, going 3 for 3 with a walk. He stole one base and scored three times.

Later in the first inning, first baseman Jake Washer hit a solo home run to make it 2-0. It was Washer’s tenth home run. Washer was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

DH Johnathan Sierra went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly.

Here’s PCA’s home run.

Watch it fly.



Third-ranked @Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong launches this homer 105 mph off the bat to get the scoring underway for the @SBCubs. pic.twitter.com/1QiEbfcGwi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 10, 2022

Here are the rest of the highlights.

CUBS WIN! CUBS WIN!

Check the highlights from South Bend's 1-hitter today at @fourwindsfield. https://t.co/1p5aELr8Z2 — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) July 10, 2022

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans extinguished the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 7-3. Once again, the two teams split the six-game series evenly at three wins each.

Starter Porter Hodge surrendered two runs, one earned, on three hits over 4.2 innings. Hodge had some control issues as he walked four and threw three wild pitches. He struck out two.

Tyler Santana relieved Hodge in the fifth inning and got the win when the Birds took the lead in the sixth inning. Santana gave up one run on two hits over 3.1 innings. Santana walked two and did not strike anyone out.

First baseman Matt Warkentin went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He drove home three runs and scored one run.

Center fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 4 with a walk. Pagan scored three times.

Catcher Malcom Quintero went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the sixth inning.