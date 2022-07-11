Baseball history unpacked, 7/11

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1924 - Cubs 1B Lee Cotter equals a major-league record for total chances when he makes 21 putouts and one assist in a game against Brooklyn. (2)
- 1944 - At Forbes Field, Phil Cavarretta sets an All-Star Game record by reaching base five consecutive times. The Cub first baseman’s triple, single and three walks helps the National League beat the junior circuit, 7-4. (1,2)
- 1950 - Making a leaping, off-the-wall catch of a Ralph Kiner drive in the 1st inning, Ted Williams fractures his left elbow in the All-Star Game at Chicago. Remaining in the game, he puts the American League ahead, 3-2, with an RBI single. Kiner’s ninth-inning home run ties the game, and Red Schoendienst’s blast in the 14th wins it. Williams later states he was never the same after this injury. It’s a game of firsts - the first extra-inning All-Star Game, the first time the NL wins at an AL park, and the first All-Star Game ever shown on national television. (1,2)
- 1960 - In the first of this year’s two All-Star Games, Pittsburgh’s Bob Friend notches his second win in the National League’s last three with three innings of one-hit, shutout ball. Friend’s performance plus home runs by Ernie Banks and Del Crandall – not to mention perennial All-Star luminary, Willie Mays, falling just a few feet shy of the cycle – pace the Senior Circuit to a 5-3 decision over its junior counterpart at Kansas City’s Municipal Stadium. Albeit not affecting the game’s outcome, a somewhat splashy All-Star debut is made by Friend’s teammate, Roberto Clemente, if only on the wrong end of a circus catch. As readers nationwide will be shown and told by the Associated Press, Clemente’s sole at-bat results in a singularly loud out: “Many a batsman has ‘made his mark’ on the KC left field wall (note numerous dents), but the AL’s Jim Lemon pulled a spectacular catch to prevent Roberto Clemente’s long smash from adding another ‘scar’ in the 9th inning of Monday’s All-Star game.” (1,2)
- 1968 - Chicago Cubs P Bill Hands strikes out for the 14th straight at bat in the Cubs’ 2-0 win in the nightcap of a doubleheader at New York. The 14 strikeouts in consecutive at-bats (as opposed to plate appearances) are a major league record. (2)
- 1972 - Cub Billy Williams goes 8 for 8 in a doubleheader split with the Astros. The Astros win the opener, 6-5, and the Cubs take the nightcap, 9-5. Williams is 5 for 5 in the second game to raise his average to .328. He’ll go 3 for 5 and 4 for 5 in his next two games as part of a 22 for 38 tear. (2)
Cubs birthdays: George Meakim, Pop Schriver, Jimmy Slagle, Harry Wolter, Hank Griffin, Justin Steele*.
Today in world history:
- 1405 - Chinese fleet commander Zheng He sets sail on his first major expedition, to the Spice Islands, leading 208 vessels, including 62 treasure ships with 27,800 sailors.
- 1735 - Mathematical calculations suggest that it was on this day that Pluto moved from the ninth to the eighth most distant ‘planet’ from the Sun for the last time before 1979.
- 1804 - Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr mortally wounds former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton in a pistol duel.
- 1892 - US Patent Office says Joseph Swan rather than Thomas Edison, invented the electric light carbon for the incandescent lamp.
*pictured.
