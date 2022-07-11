Four Cubs are on Baseball America’s latest Top 100 prospects list

Baseball America, one of the most respected sources for prospects and the minor leagues, released its midseason Top 100 prospects list Monday, and four Cubs appear on it.

You’ll need a BA subscription to read the article, but I have pulled out the quick blurbs they posted on Cubs prospects for you to read here.

The four are (ranking):

Pete Crow-Armstrong (34)

Brennen Davis (47)

Cristian Hernandez (78)

Caleb Kilian (82)

Here’s what BA wrote about each of the four.

PCA: After dealing with injuries during his first professional season Crow-Armstrong has made up for lost time, impressing across both levels of Class A. He’s a standout defender with bat-to-ball skills and projectable power. Davis: After a meteoric rise up to prospect stardom, Davis has struggled with health and the ability to make contact in the last year. When he’s healthy Davis has the upside of an everyday outfielder who can fit in all three outfield spots with plus power and on-base ability. Hernandez: Hernandez earned plaudits as an amateur for his potential for both average and power. He’s shown both in spurts in the Arizona Complex League and the Cubs believe the power will begin to show up more consistently in games. He’s likely to stick at shortstop as well. Kilian: Kilian combines an excellent arsenal — his fastball has peaked at 99 mph in Triple-A this season — with offspeed pitches that get plenty of swings and misses. Now he needs to achieve more consistency and work to be more efficient with his arsenal.

This all sounds good and remember, PCA is only 20 and Hernandez won’t turn 19 until December and has played in only 21 games in the ACL. Kilian, you have seen in the major leagues and while his results haven’t been good, we have seen flashes of the brilliance that allowed him to throw six perfect innings in the Arizona Fall League championship game.

The future is bright, I believe.