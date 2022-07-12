Cub Tracks is amphibious and also switch-hits

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Please enjoy immoderately.

Monday was an off-day for the Cubs. No baseball game to watch, nothing much to write about outside of trade speculation and draft day dreaming. That was a pretty ugly four-game stretch where the Cubs were swept despite being ‘in’ every game — certainly symbolic of their larger struggle. Let’s hope they have better luck with the Orioles, who have pecked their way into near-contention.

Pete Crow-Armstrong continues raking in High-A, but that’s a ways away from Wrigley Field. Still, he’s getting national attention. Jackson Frazier is also raking, and he’s closer. We might see him in August, depending.

The player of the moment is clearly Ian Happ, and congratulations are in order for the outfielder, who is making his first All-Star appearance. Pat Venditte was said to be amphibious in a famous article. Happ likewise hits from either side.

Shout to Willson Contreras and @ihapp_1 on their All-Star selections. Beyond deserving! @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) July 11, 2022

#Cubs Ian Happ on getting to tell his family he made the All-Star team. pic.twitter.com/gcNUY6qXbY — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 11, 2022

Third-ranked #Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong homered as part of a three-hit day for High-A South Bend: https://t.co/oU6ivefQd2 pic.twitter.com/LFOZHfn8v4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 10, 2022

#Cubs announce hiring of senior vice president of marketing https://t.co/JdP1SLaCXr — CubsHQ.com (@ChicagoCubsHQ) July 11, 2022

