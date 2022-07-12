July 12 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber

Lots of home runs were hit by these four former Cubs over the past week — 11 of them in all.

Javier Báez

Javy hit a couple of home runs over the past week and his numbers were a bit better than his previous season totals: .222/.276/.519 (6-for-27). The first two of that slash line aren’t great, but the SLG looks good because four of the six hits were for extra bases (two doubles, two home runs).

Javy got booed by White Sox fans throughout Detroit’s four-game set on the South Side, especially when he hit this two-run homer on Sunday [VIDEO].

He also flashed some glove in that game [VIDEO].

None of that helped the Tigers as they lost Sunday, 4-2.

Kris Bryant

KB had himself a week. He hit .364/.440/1.000 (8-for-22) with two doubles and four home runs, including a two-homer game July 8 against the Diamondbacks.

Here are both of Bryant’s July 8 long balls [VIDEO].

Overall since missing a couple of months with back trouble:

Since Kris Bryant's return from the IL, in 12 games he's slashing .340/.392/.660/.1.052 with 4 HRs and a 178 WRC+. Mercy! — Baseball And Whatever Podcast (@BaseballAndWhat) July 11, 2022

It will be a while before Bryant will again perform at Wrigley Field, as he did last September with the Giants. The Rockies’ only trip to Wrigley this year is September 16-17-18.

Anthony Rizzo

Speaking of back trouble, Rizzo missed most of last week with back issues. As you know, he often had that problem in his last couple of years with the Cubs.

He returned Saturday and went 3-for-9 over the weekend against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, with a pair of doubles.

Overall this year he’s batting .226/.336/.512. The .848 OPS is very, very close to his career OPS of .850.

This is a crazy stat, though it’s not likely Rizzo is solely responsible:

Yankees are 86-42 in games featuring Anthony Rizzo since they traded for him last year. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) July 11, 2022

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber keeps pounding long balls. His past week: .269/.345/.846 (7-for-26) with five home runs, including a pair of two-homer games against the Nationals. (The Phillies lost the second of those games 3-2, because Schwarber’s two solo homers were the only runs they scored.)

In the other game, an 11-0 Phillies win, Schwarber’s second homer was crushed [VIDEO].

Yes, I said crushed!

#Nationals 0 @ #Phillies 2 [B3-2o]:



Kyle Schwarber homers (25): fly ball to RF (solo)



Hit: 431ft, 109.6mph, 31°

[2nd of game]



Pitch: 89.1mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Paolo Espino, 8) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) July 5, 2022

Remember when Joe Maddon tried Schwarber in the leadoff spot and the result was a trip to Iowa? Schwarber has hit 20 home runs in 57 games as the Phillies’ leadoff hitter this year. He’s leading the National League with 28 home runs, on pace for his first career 40-homer season, and has made the NL All-Star team for the second straight season.