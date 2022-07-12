Cubs roster move: Justin Steele activated, Anderson Espinoza optioned

Congratulations to Cubs lefthander Justin Steele!

Steele, still wearing his hospital wrist band, said he’s scheduled to start tomorrow.



Baby boy Steele was born yesterday, on Steele’s birthday. He said it was the best birthday present ever. https://t.co/ZDOGfUaypl — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) July 12, 2022

Steele last pitched July 4 in Milwaukee and threw 6x innings, allowing one run and striking out nine. In six starts since June 5 he's posted a 2.72 ERA and 1.183 WHIP, which is quite good. Hopefully he can continue this solid performance.

Anderson Espinoza threw well against the Dodgers for two innings Sunday, then ran out of gas. He's walked a lot of hitters in his two MLB outings but has also struck out eight in seven innings. He'll be back.