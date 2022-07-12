Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 12

This is what vacation looks like to me. Basically, nothing has changed from not being on vacation. But that’s how dedicated I am to you.

Lots of home runs tonight.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs hunted down the Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays), 5-2.

Starter Luke Farrell gave up just one run on five hits over five innings. Farrell walked two and struck out one.

Wyatt Short gave up the lead when he allowed an unearned run in the top of the seventh, but then got the win when the I-Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the inning. Short’s final line was one unearned run on three hits over two innings. He struck out two and did not walk anyone

Jared Young hit a solo home run in the second inning, his 14th on the year. Young also doubled as he went 2 for 4.

A rehabbing Frank Schwindel gave Iowa a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning with a solo home run. Schwindel played eight innings at first base and was 1 for 4.

Shortstop Dixon Machado hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to allow Iowa to re-take the lead, 4-2. Then he hit a second two-run single in the eighth for four total RBI on the game. Machado went 3 for 4 with a double and a walk.

Catcher John Hicks was 2 for 4. He scored twice and knocked in one run.

Here are the two home runs.

Jared Young ties it with his team-leading 14th home run of the year! Good for your @GreatClips Clip of the Game. pic.twitter.com/whYyf0yyWW — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 13, 2022

Frank the tank for the lead! pic.twitter.com/pcIb3BRzTr — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 13, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were tied 1-1 in the fifth inning when the rains came. They’ll try to finish it as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

An Alexander Canario home run was responsible for the Smokies lone run.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs shut out the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 6-0.

Jordan Wicks got the win after completely dominating the Chiefs. Wicks pitched five innings and gave up just one hit. He struck out a career-high ten and walked two.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the top of the first inning with a home run. It was his tenth home run of the year and fourth with South Bend. Crow-Armstrong is red-hot at the moment, going 2 for 4 with two walks and three steals, one of which was a steal of home as part of a double steal along with Yohendrick Pinango. Crow-Armstrong scored twice.

Right fielder Owen Caissie added an insurance run with a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning. Caissie now has hit eight home runs this year. Caissie went 3 for 4 with two walks.

DH Yohendrick Pinango went 2 for 5 with a walk and that steal. He had one RBI.

First baseman B.J. Murray Jr. was 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI double. Murray scored one run.

Second baseman Yeison Santana was 2 for 3 with two walks. He scored one run and had one run batted in.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 2 for 5 with one run scored.

Despite 15 hits and eight walks today, South Bend went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

Here are highlights from Wicks:

Keeping 'em guessing.



Seventh-ranked @Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks racks up a career-high 10 strikeouts for the @SBCubs. pic.twitter.com/GI3UTi4M8t — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 13, 2022

Here’s PCA’s home run.

Wasting no time, third-ranked @Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong belts a leadoff homer for the @SBCubs. pic.twitter.com/asoAfTlRTN — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 13, 2022

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were beaten by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 5-2.

Starter Tyler Schlaffer threw the first six innings and allowed two runs on just three hits over six innings. Schlaffer struck out eight and walked just one.

Angel Gonzalez allowed two runs in the top of the eighth inning and took the loss. Gonzalez only allowed one hit over 1.1 innings, but it was a solo home run. Gonzalez walked one and struck out two.

Both Pelicans runs scored on solo home runs. Shortstop Kevin Made hit his eighth of the year in the first inning. He was 1 for 4.

In the second inning, second baseman Juan Mora connected for his fifth home run. He was also 1 for 4.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Leading the Brewers, 9-6 in the fourth inning.

The ACL Cubs scored nine runs in the first.