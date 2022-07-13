Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles preview, Wednesday 7/13, 7:05 CT

Today's roster move: Here

A LEAGUE LEADER: Though not in a category one might want. Scott Effross made his 41st appearance of the season Tuesday night, tied for the most in the majors with A.J. Minter of Atlanta. He has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 12 appearances since June 16, with a 2.38 ERA (three earned runs in 11⅓ innings) during that stretch.

HE'S HOT: Nico Hoerner, last 18 games since June 23: .389/.429/.556 (28-for-72) with six doubles and two home runs. His current hitting streak stands at five games.

HE'S NOT: Yan Gomes, last 18 games since June 19: .145/.156/.177 (9-for-62).

NOT WINNING THE CLOSE ONES: Nine of the Cubs' last 11 games have been decided by two or fewer runs. On the season, the Cubs have gone 17-30 (.362) in games decided by two or fewer runs and the 47 such games are tied for second-most in the NL.

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/0eKGSOUheL — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 13, 2022

Hungry for more pic.twitter.com/r03p0RS3w2 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 13, 2022

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Spenser Watkins, RHP

Justin Steele might, at last, have become the lefthanded starter the Cubs have been seeking. Last seven starts: 3.05 ERA, 1.282 WHIP. That’ll play in almost anyone’s rotation. If Steele and Keegan Thompson continue as they have been, the Cubs might have a decent rotation in 2023.

Steele, of course, has never faced the Orioles or anyone on their active roster. The O’s have hit slightly worse (.675 OPS) vs. LHP than RHP (.685 OPS), though that’s probably not significant. They are 17-14 vs. LH starters this year.

Spenser Watkins was drafted by the Tigers in 2014 in a round that no longer exists (30th). The Tigers released him in 2020 and he signed with the Orioles, where he made 16 appearances in 2021 with an 8.07 ERA.

He’s been better this year — 4.15 ERA and 1.385 WHIP in 11 starts. He missed a month with a forearm injury and since his return has been very good — three starts, 1.02 ERA, 0.849 WHIP, .188 opponents BA.

He has obviously never faced the Cubs or anyone on their active roster. He relies mostly on a four-seamer and cutter. So... your guess is as good as mine.

Plus, when I see that first name I keep thinking of this old TV series.

