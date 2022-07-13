Baseball history unpacked, July 13

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: George Bradley, John O’Brien, Gene Packard, Clarence Blair, Frank Hiller, Jack Aker, Don Bryant, Bill Caudill, DJ LeMahieu*, Casey Sadler. Also notable: Stan Coveleski HOF.

Today in world history:

1568 - Dean of St. Paul’s London, Alexander Nowell perfects a way to bottle beer.

- Dean of St. Paul’s London, Alexander Nowell perfects a way to bottle beer. 1772 - Captain James Cook begins 2nd voyage aboard the Resolution to the South Seas to search for Terra Australis (Southern continent).

- Captain James Cook begins 2nd voyage aboard the Resolution to the South Seas to search for Terra Australis (Southern continent). 1835 - Swedish-American inventor John Ericsson files for a patent for his screw propeller design.

- Swedish-American inventor John Ericsson files for a patent for his screw propeller design. 1865 - Horace Greeley, founder and editor of the “New-York Tribune” reputedly advises his readers to “Go west young man”.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

AD

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!