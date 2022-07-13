Outside The Confines: Uniformly dull

The final week of the first half of the season is drawing to a close. We’ve seen the announcements of the All-Star players and reserves, and there are no real surprises among them. This week, though, we also got to see another key part of the All-Star Game.
The All-Star uniforms have arrived and they are... pretty bland.
MLB All-Star unis are here — American League in dark gray, National League in white, club-specific chest graphic in gold. pic.twitter.com/YWgw77unYe— Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) July 11, 2022
While the gold detailing actually looks pretty nice, there’s just something so underwhelming and forgettable about these. Though come to think of it I’d be pretty hard-pressed to recall any truly memorable All-Star uniforms. San Diego, perhaps? Let me know in the comments what the last really good ASG uniforms were.
Now on to the rest of the links!
- While we’re chatting about the ASG, Jay Jaffe spotlights the Contreras brother-duo.
- Looks like Albert Pujols is going to be taking part in the Home Run Derby. Story by Katie Woo. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Rick Hummel recalls the furnace that was Busch Stadium for the 1966 All-Star Game.
- Jacob Gurvis offers a spotlight on this year’s Jewish All-Stars.
- Another story revolving around the All-Star game, and an important one to watch, is the fact that concession staff at Dodger Stadium are threatening to strike. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Forget the ASG, the MVP race is really one to watch, and Tom Verducci thinks it’ll be a photo finish between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in the AL.
- A no-infielder zone? They’re testing a new “pie slice” approach in the minors that would see a designated area behind second where no infielders could be positioned. Story by David Adler.
- Rob Thompson became the first Canadian to manage a major league baseball game in Canada this week when the Phillies played the Jays. (AP)
- And thus ends a pretty lengthy consecutive games run.
Whit Merrifield will not play for the Royals today, ending his consecutive games streak at 553— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 11, 2022
Matt Olson's 221 straight games is now the longest active Iron Man streak. He would have to play every game until 2036 to tie Cal Ripken Jr.'s record pic.twitter.com/Vn7gHCoy1c
- How much of a difference is hitting coach Ryan Fuller making in Baltimore? David Laurila looks at how he’s making changes.
- Speaking of hitting, Justin Choi assesses how the Dodgers are doing it differently from every other club.
- Much to my delight, Sam Blum does an entire story on the one tweet that has perfectly captured the brilliant misery of the Angels. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Ian Browne offers a breakdown of Chris Sale’s return to the majors.
- Derek Jeter is speaking out about a 2001 ARod interview after over 20 years. Story by Zach Koons.
- Mark Feinsand offers up the biggest needs for every team heading to the trade deadline.
- Ken Rosenthal thinks the Orioles are in a unique position to potentially be buyers and sellers at the deadline. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Over at LitHub, Dwyer Murphy looks at thirty years of Bull Durham, and why baseball is the most literary sport.
- Is TLR TRYING to get fired?
Tony La Russa and the White Sox intentionally walk Jose Ramirez on an 0-1 count after fouling off the first pitch. pic.twitter.com/elXdIKvsaI— Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) July 12, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
