Outside The Confines: Uniformly dull

The final week of the first half of the season is drawing to a close. We’ve seen the announcements of the All-Star players and reserves, and there are no real surprises among them. This week, though, we also got to see another key part of the All-Star Game.

The All-Star uniforms have arrived and they are... pretty bland.

MLB All-Star unis are here — American League in dark gray, National League in white, club-specific chest graphic in gold. pic.twitter.com/YWgw77unYe — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) July 11, 2022

While the gold detailing actually looks pretty nice, there’s just something so underwhelming and forgettable about these. Though come to think of it I’d be pretty hard-pressed to recall any truly memorable All-Star uniforms. San Diego, perhaps? Let me know in the comments what the last really good ASG uniforms were.

Now on to the rest of the links!

Whit Merrifield will not play for the Royals today, ending his consecutive games streak at 553



Matt Olson's 221 straight games is now the longest active Iron Man streak. He would have to play every game until 2036 to tie Cal Ripken Jr.'s record pic.twitter.com/Vn7gHCoy1c — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 11, 2022

Tony La Russa and the White Sox intentionally walk Jose Ramirez on an 0-1 count after fouling off the first pitch. pic.twitter.com/elXdIKvsaI — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) July 12, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.