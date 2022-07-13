 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Uniformly dull

The All-Star uniforms fail to dazzle.

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The final week of the first half of the season is drawing to a close. We’ve seen the announcements of the All-Star players and reserves, and there are no real surprises among them. This week, though, we also got to see another key part of the All-Star Game.

The All-Star uniforms have arrived and they are... pretty bland.

While the gold detailing actually looks pretty nice, there’s just something so underwhelming and forgettable about these. Though come to think of it I’d be pretty hard-pressed to recall any truly memorable All-Star uniforms. San Diego, perhaps? Let me know in the comments what the last really good ASG uniforms were.

Now on to the rest of the links!

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

