 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Orioles, Wednesday 7/13, 7:05 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Justin.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Orioles Wednesday 7/13 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...