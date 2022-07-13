Baseball America updates their Cubs Top 30 Prospects

Baseball America, the oldest and one of the most prestigious of the minor-league rankings, published a mid-season update of the Top 30 prospects of all 30 teams. And outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is the new No. 1 prospect in the Cubs organization (Baseball America sub. req) according to them.

Crow-Armstrong, 20, has been impressive since coming over from the Mets in the Javier Baez/Trevor Williams deal last summer. Although he was out for the 2021 season with a shoulder injury when the deal was made, Crow-Armstrong has made a full recovery and has added power to his already impressive set of tools. Defensively, Crow-Armstrong is good enough that he could probably jump to the majors right now and be one of the top ten defensive center fielders in the league. As it is, he’s is working on his hitting in High-A South Bend. He’s currently hitting .273/.298/.535 with four home runs in 23 games for the SB Cubs. Before the promotion, PCA (as he’s called) hit .354/.443/.557 in 38 games for Low-A Myrtle Beach.

The previous Cubs’ number-one prospect, outfielder Brennen Davis, has dropped to number two. He’s had an injury-plagued season and his currently on the injured list because of back surgery. But his dropping to number two has as much to do with the emergence of Crow-Armstrong as it does with his injury.

The actual list and the scouting reports are behind a paywall, but I can give you the list. Matt Mervis fans will be excited.

Pete Crow-Armstrong OF Brennen Davis OF Cristian Hernandez SS Caleb Kilian RHP Kevin Alcantara OF Owen Caissie OF Jordan Wicks LHP Kevin Made SS D.J. Herz LHP Nelson Velazquez OF Miguel Amaya C James Triantos 2B/3B Yohendrick Pinango OF Ryan Jensen RHP Brailyn Marquez LHP Alexander Canario OF Moises Ballesteros C Matt Mervis 1B Brandon Hughes LHP Cam Sanders RHP Darius Hill OF Chase Strumpf 2B Kohl Franklin RHP Daniel Palencia RHP Yeison Santana SS Bryce Ball 1B Ben Leeper RHP Jordan Nwogu OF Manuel Rodriguez RHP Ed Howard SS

Despite some real disappointments (Davis, Marquez, Howard), the players on this list seem like a step up from this winter and a huge improvement over where the system was at this time last year. Hopefully, Cubs fans will be able to see most these players at Wrigley Field in the near future and beyond.